Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 20:27 Hits: 7

The IRS this week announced a director to lead the agency's coordination of tax-fraud enforcement efforts.Damon Rowe, a longtime IRS employee in agency's criminal investigation division, will lead a new fraud enforcement office starting in mid-March...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/486349-irs-announces-new-fraud-enforcement-director