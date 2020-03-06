It’s true, the Babylon Bee IS the world’s best satire site

Articles

If you haven’t been following the Babylon Bee on the web, Twitter or Facebook I highly recommend paying closer attention to what is a very impressive satire news service that consistently delivers an impressive daily assortment of high-quality, well-written, totally hilarious satirical articles on religion, politics, the economy, and current events. The Babylon Bee describes itself as “the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life.” It’s a totally brilliant strategy to diplomatically and rather politely ridicule leftists, progressives, and democratic socialists (and occasionally conservatives and evangelicals) with satire, and expose their many flaws, defects, and inconsistencies in a totally humorous and harmless way.

Below are some recent Babylon Bee articles I’ve posted on Twitter or Facebook in the last few weeks.

1. Opinion: Gender Is A Social Construct, But Only Women Can Have An Opinion On Abortion, But You Can Change Your Gender If You Want, But Oh Wow The Room Is Spinning Please Send Help

2. Warren Returns To Tribe In Shame After Failing To Take Land Back From The Pale Faces

3. Virus That Has Killed Many People Around The World Now Spreading In U.S. (see graphic above)

4. IRS Still Waiting For Liberals To Voluntarily Mail Their Refund Checks Back (from 2018):

As the nation’s tax refund checks begin making their way back to Americans, sources at the Internal Revenue Service confirmed Wednesday that IRS agents are still waiting for liberals who complain about any kind of tax cut to voluntarily mail their checks back to the federal government. After gauging progressives’ disdain for paying lower taxes under the new GOP plan, the federal agency had assumed any refunds of over-payments to the federal government would be sent back to them at once by the country’s left-leaning taxpayers. At publishing time, the IRS had concluded that liberals were simply waiting for their even larger refund checks to come back next year, and donate it all back to the federal government in one large lump sum.

5. In Major Gaffe, Bernie Sanders Forgets Words To Communist Manifesto

6. Border Patrol Agent Calls Up Planned Parenthood To Get Helpful Pointers On Separating Children From Their Mothers

7. Sanders Tests Out New Mustache Styles In Preparation For Becoming Next Totalitarian Icon

8. Study Reveals Most Millennials Don’t Have Kids Because Their Parents Can’t Afford It

9. Bernie Sanders Praises Slave Owners For Free Housing Program

In a televised interview, Bernie Sanders has praised slave owners for their free housing program offered to all slaves working the plantations.



“Of course, the slavery was bad, but the slaves were housed, for free I might add, for their entire employment,” Sanders said in an interview with 60 Minutes. “So it’s unfair to criticize the whole thing. Also, the slaveowners were pretty impressive guys. The plantations were very clean, very nice buildings. I actually honeymooned at one in Virginia back in 1845, and it was an eye-opener for me as to how much propaganda has been used to malign slaveowners and their healthcare, housing, and literacy programs.”

10. Nation’s Bernie Supporters Frantically Cobble Together Makeshift Rafts To Paddle To Utopian Cuba

11. ‘The Science On Climate Change Is Settled,’ Says Man Who Does Not Believe The Settled Science On Gender, Unborn Babies, Economics

PORTLAND, OR—Local man Trevor J. Gavyn pleaded with his conservative coworker to “believe the science on climate change,” though he himself does not believe the science on the number of genders there are, the fact that unborn babies are fully human, and that socialism has failed every time it has been tried.

