Category: Economy Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Friday that the administration is considering “targeted” relief to workers and businesses hindered by the steadily growing cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus.Kudlow expressed confidence that the U.S....

