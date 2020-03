Articles

Thursday, 05 March 2020

Tax proposals from former Vice President Joe Biden would raise about $4 trillion over 10 years and lead to the largest tax increases for high-income people, according to a paper released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center (TPC)."Under...

