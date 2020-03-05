Deirdre McCloskey on why Jeff Bezos and billionaires, even superbillionaires, should exist

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 20:54 Hits: 6

Would Jeff Bezos have started Amazon even if he could have become only as rich as Bernie Sanders? That is, a modest millionaire rather than a superbillionaire? Doubtful, I wrote in a recent blog post. Bezos had a great job and fantastic future earning potential when he left it all to start Amazon. The journey to massive entrepreneurial success was a hard slog that could have easily failed — and plenty of smart people were sure it would. Indeed, Amazon’s greatest success came after Bezos was already a billionaire. We can all be glad he didn’t quit because there was a maximum limit on wealth back in 1999.

But there’s more to it than that, according to economist Deirdre McCloskey, author of the Bourgeois trilogy on how the modern world got rich and, most recently, Why Liberalism Works: How True Liberal Values Produce a Freer, More Equal, Prosperous World for All. (And here’s my interview with her about that latter book.) After reading my post, McCloskey sent me the following generous and insightful email:

Nice piece. I’d add this: Large “quasi-rents,” as economists call them, are signals from the market (which is to say, from people, the suppliers and demanders) that the activity should be imitated (as Bezos’ has been) and expanded (as Bezos did, books to everything). Your piece stresses only the incentive effects of his high income available for consumption, and on Bezos himself. Certainly there is something in it, as you argue, in the face of the great uncertainty of enterprise: most ideas fail.

But to emphasize the incentives in consumption is to fall into the rhetoric of the left, which notes correctly the low incentive effects of the last $1 out of billions, believes incorrectly that the price system has no function but as a tax by the bosses on the rest of us, and is enviously indignant about levels of luxury (no matter if Warren Buffett still lives in a modest house).

In other words, it is the effect on others that matters, and on their incentives to follow a path marked out by Bezos (or Edison or Ford) that justifies his billions. The market is saying, “Do more of this, for Lord’s sake!”