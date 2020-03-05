On Big Tech’s current and future accomplishments: My long-read Q&A with Hal Varian

Articles

The debate in Washington about the American technology sector has shifted in recent years, going from “Big Tech is leading us to the future” to “What has tech done for us lately?” So has the technology sector failed to deliver for the past few decades? What should policymakers and scientists be doing to maximize technological advancement? To provide some answers to these questions, Hal Varian joined me last week on Political Economy to explain why he is much more optimistic about the few decades’ worth of innovation.

Hal is the chief economist at Google. He is also an emeritus professor at the University of California, Berkeley, where he was the founding dean of its School of Information. He’s also the author of two economics textbooks, and the co–author of the bestselling business strategy book, Information Rules: A Strategic Guide to the Network Economy.

Pethokoukis: Peter Thiel recently wrote: “Look up from your phone and compare our time to 1969. The stagnation is evident.” Has there been a real lack of tech progress since the 1960s?

Varian: Well, I think it’s a little tough to answer that question, because there’ve been a myriad of improvements in health, a myriad of improvements in artificial intelligence. The kind of vision recognition we have now was a dream 10 years ago, and now it’s just commonplace. So there have been a lot of technological advances that occurred in that period.

Now the official productivity numbers — they’re not zero, but they’re slower than they were. There was that now famous downshift from the 70s, we had a little pop up there in the late 90s and early 2000s, and we’ve now settled back in the lower rate.

Right. But as we know, there are some measurement issues there. My favorite example is photography. We were talking about vision. Back in 2000, there were 80 billion photos taken in the world. Fast forward 15 years, and you see 1.6 trillion photos taken in the world. Those photos that done on film were 50 cents apiece, when now they’re effectively zero. So we’ve seen this tremendous advances there, but it doesn’t really show up anywhere in GDP.

Should I care that a lot of the advances in recent decades seem to have been in information technology? I mentioned Peter Thiel. He has the famous flying cars versus Twitter example: We’ve had these advances in bits, but not atoms.

Does that mean something has gone wrong with the economy? That we’ve seen these advances in information technology, but not “in the real world or physical world”?

Well, I would say it’s typically the case that you’ll see some technology comes along and then there are a few decades involved in exploiting that technology, learning how it works, and deploying it.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks as astronaut Buzz Aldrin gestures during a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, U.S., July 20, 2019.

Think, for example, in 1900, when the automobile came on the scene. And during a very short period of time — really just a few years — you saw this huge transformation from horses and buggies to automobiles. And let me just cite my grandfather. He told me, “I was born when people got around by horse and buggy, and I lived to see men walk on the moon.” And that’s pretty amazing: In 70 years, we went from horse and buggy to walking on the moon. So the 20th century is a tough act to follow.

It happens that our big technology of the day is actually in digital computing and in communications technology, which have completely changed the world in terms of information dissemination and knowledge. Data can flow around the world in seconds. Back at the turn of the century, it was weeks and months.

Is what Google does economically important? How do we know, other than the fact it’s a very big, successful company?

I think the space that would be the most surprising to a person from 1970 is that you can go talk to a computer, and the computer answers you like a human. Well, we saw that on TV in Star Trek.

But you also have access to this incredible amount of information just at your fingertips. You have probably been to a library — maybe not recently, but at some time in your life — and nowadays, it’s just this huge amount of content that’s available to anybody who seeks it for free, which would really be a big surprise.

But you think that’s an economically significant change? Because again, people will say, “Great, you don’t have to go to the card catalog anymore. You don’t have to look for books in a library. It’s right there at your fingertips.”

But what does it all mean? The iPhone? Great, we can watch YouTube videos, maybe we can learn something from them. But these aren’t big, significant changes. They’re not the combustion engine. They’re not electrification.

Let me tell you an experiment we did, where we took a list of questions asked of Google and questions that were asked of reference librarians. And we got two teams of students. The students were tasked with answering these questions. One team got to use the library and the other team got to use Google.

It took about 22 minutes per question for the library people. And it took about seven minutes per question for the Google people. So they were saving roughly 15 minutes per question — and they were already in the library! They’d normally have to get in the car and drive down there and all this stuff. So you add that time up. You add up that saving across the entire US — or maybe everywhere else, too, if you wanted to do it globally — there’s a huge amount of time saved by doing that.

And a similar example is navigating in a strange town. That was really pretty tough in itself, but now we think nothing of it. To get from one point to another point, we just ask Google Maps, and off you go. So these things have made life far, far more convenient and have dramatically lowered the cost of dealing with information.

Do you think we’re in that pause where the technology has advanced, but where really non-leading edge companies — let’s put it that way — have to figure out what to do with this? They know. They know what’s out there. They just can’t make good use of it yet.

Right. But I think we’ll see this technology become commoditized. So here’s an example. All of the McDonald’s in the US are putting in kiosks now to order. So you walk up to the kiosk, you just punch it into the machine, and that’s conveyed back to the kitchen. And they cook your meal and deliver it in a few minutes.

So we have had fast food around for a long time, even back in the 70s. But what’s amazing about this is you’ve got this machine that you’re dealing with, rather than a person. Same tasks, but we’re automating so many services now. We’ve had versions of those services. They were just much more expensive than they’ve become now.

Are you at all concerned about the phrase, “techlash”? It’s the idea that people now they don’t like tech companies anymore. They’re very worried about privacy issues, are worried about competition issues or innovation issues.

And I do want to touch on that, but there’s also like another kind of techlash, which is that people are very worried about automation and losing jobs. Andrew Yang did very well in the democratic primaries by making the argument that there’s going to be riots in the streets from truck drivers who are going to be automated away. I noticed that even in San Francisco, which you think would embrace creative destruction and disruption since they wanted to create this office of emerging technology to license entrepreneurs.

Are you at all concerned about a techlash — more of a Neo–Luddite kind of techlash — where “robot taxes” — or they can manifest itself in some other way — where people just push back on change?

Well, I think that if you look at the US situation, I believe that’s unlikely to occur because the tech companies in Silicon Valley…

Bill Gates was talking about a robot tax.

Yes, I know. He was. And still is. I want to separate out these two issues. First, what is the techlash? Second, is this an issue about the future of work?

So on the techlash, when you look at surveys, ordinary people basically have a very high opinion of tech. If you look at the Pew surveys, for example, or other instances, you see that the three most trusted institutions in America are the US military, Amazon, and Google. And then if you look at the three least trusted, you go way down to the bottom and you see the media, Congress, and the government in general. So people have a positive experience of tech, currently.



In Europe, not so much, because they aren’t the local heroes the way they are here. They’re seeing this as these large, giant companies that are foreigners, and so they’ve got more of a concern there. But at the same time, they have this worry: “Why haven’t we been able to innovate in this area?” There are various reasons that you might put forth on that.

And then if you look at Asia, well, they’re gung-ho on technology and have been that way for decades.

So generally, I’m not all that worried about the techlash, but I want to come back to the second part of the question — the issue about jobs, because I’ve been looking into this for the last couple of years. There’s two effects going on here. One is the impact on the demand curve from technological advances and automation. But there’s also been a big shift in this supply curve of labor. And the reason for that is just plain old demographics.

Realistically speaking, there’s only one social science that can make adequate predictions about what the world’s going to look like in 20 years, and that’s demography. If you look at the US, we had the baby boom, the baby boomers are all retiring now, so we’re seeing a big impact on the labor market just from that. And all those baby boomers that are retiring expect to continue consuming. So somebody has to be producing the goods that they want to consume. And one of those goods, of course, is healthcare, which is hugely expensive here.

So becoming more productive in providing health, providing day-to-day services, all of these things — that’s going to be quite important, and we’re going to have to do it with fewer people, fewer workers.

What we’re seeing now with this low unemployment rate and labor shortages in many areas — that’s not just cyclical. Part of it is macroeconomics. But the major part is really structural. For the next 30 years we’re going to see tight labor markets, unless there are phenomenal advances in terms of labor-saving devices. And if there are, nobody would have a five-day work week. That was not written in stone. You could have a four-day working week if you wanted.

Well, put aside “the robots take all the jobs.” You don’t expect as technology advances that we will have maybe a somewhat higher level of unemployment? It sounds like you don’t expect that to happen.

If by unemployment you mean involuntary reduction in labor, yeah, I think we’re going to see that at a low level for several years now. There’ll be recessions and so on, I’m not denying that. But if you think about the 20th century, there were two great big shocks: One was the baby boomers, and the other was women entering the labor market. During that period of time, you saw lots of workers. It wasn’t hard to find a worker in general. It was a fairly loose market. There were people available. It was a time of prosperity for a good chunk of it, at least back in the early part of the 70s.

Now we’re at the other side. Women’s participation in the labor market is pretty much maxed out. That’s not going to happen again. And the baby boomers are all withdrawing from the labor market.

What happened after the baby boom? It was the baby dearth. That’s what we’re seeing now. So right now, the labor force in the US would be contracting if it weren’t for legal immigration.

So the difference — Daron Acemoglu has written about this — is that we have some kinds of tech change, which is automation, labor replacing. Then you have the other kinds of labor enhancing either creating new demand or creating new jobs and serving it. There’s this tension that perhaps we’ve had too much labor-replacing kinds of automation going forward.

So going forward, do you think it is more labor-replacing, or labor demand-creating and labor-enhancing and job-creating kinds of technological progress?

So I talk a bit about cognitive assistance or manual assistance. You look at the traditional industrial revolution, things that human were doing with their own muscle power — or maybe augmented by a horse — that were replaced by mechanical devices. That really enhanced the manual side of labor, of moving things around and building things. Even down to the point of washing dishes and washing clothes. I mean, washing was a phenomenally unpleasant, long, detailed task that people had to do, mostly women. And the automation that occurred in the home in the late 1800s and beginning of the 1900s freed up a lot of people from this tedious, unpleasant work. And later they were able to move into the labor force — to paid labor force — outside the home. So that was a big phenomenon in terms of productivity, just from that effect alone.

But as I said, again, it’s running in the other direction now, where we have people leaving the labor force and we aren’t seeing any kind of boost from additional participation.

But I do think that technology can enhance not just the manual side of labor, but also the cognitive side. So when I was a kid — maybe when you were a kid — we had to take this lesson on how to compute square roots by hand. We don’t have to do that anymore, right? I mean, computers have taken over square roots. What’s next?



The issue there is when you have a mismatch between the skills needed for the job and the skills provided by the workforce — the skills available to the workforce. There are two ways to solve that. You can either bring the person up to the necessary level of skill, or you can reduce the job down to the level of skill that’s appropriate, given the mechanization.

Again, when I was a kid and had a summer job at an ice cream store, I had to make change. Nobody does that by hand anymore, at least in the developed world.

If you went to get a job in, let’s say, a kennel or a veterinary hospital, then you’d need to learn to identify different breeds of dogs. That requires some training and some practice, but nowadays a computer can do that for you. Computers can identify plants for you. A computer can do all these different things. They were skills that previously somebody had to invest time and learning into. Think about a London cabbie who spent a year or two years navigating in London. Well, now anybody can do that. And that’s of course had a huge impact on productivity.

Let me run two theories by you. Which do you find more compelling?

“The American tech sector is fantastic for innovation. They’re constantly trying to make their products better, and they’re spending tens of billions every year on research and development. The tech sector is great for innovation.”

Versus: “The tech sector is terrible for innovation. Companies are scared to compete with them, so they don’t want to get involved in the kind of sectors that the most powerful tech companies are involved in. Perhaps they are in those sectors but then are bought up, and they never get a chance to grow big. So we never see what they can really be if they were independent. They are killing innovation in this country. They’re kill zones of innovation.”

So is Big Tech creating a kill zone, or are they a front of innovation? Which of those stories is true?

I like the first story better. I think it’s more accurate.

Why is it more accurate?

Let me spout a few statistics here. So in 2018, there were 631 startups working in the area of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Now, the funny thing about this is that everybody’s working in that area. Google is investing billions. Microsoft, Amazon, and even some countries have policies for investing more in AI and ML.

So if these 631 new startups were worried or scared because of the competition out there, there wouldn’t be 631 of them. And believe me, in five years, there’s not going to be 631 IPOs from these guys, either. Why is that? Well, because nowadays, there are six times as many acquisitions as IPOs.

So these companies, for the most part, if they can master and produce a product that develops a particular skill that’s valuable to other companies, they will most likely be acquired.

And if you go look at Silicon Valley Bank — they run a survey of startups — and 50 percent of them say the way they’ll likely exit from the period of financing is via acquisition. And only 18 percent say IPOs.

By the way, even with IPOs, if you look at an IPO for companies that have less than $75 million worth of funding, half of those disappear within five years of the IPO, either by acquisition, by going out of business, or something else.

So it’s an intensely competitive world out there. But acquisition is really a big plus because in most cases, these companies that are acquiring them are not killing them off, but in fact, they’re utilizing their skills to make better products.

I think when people think about the largest technology companies, one word comes into their mind. Google. Okay, that’s search. Amazon. Well, that’s retail. Apple, they make great devices. Facebook, that’s social media. Microsoft, they make the systems for my computer. But I also heard they’re doing the cloud thing. We really don’t understand what they doing anymore.

Are all these companies actually competing in all these other things that we just don’t think of, because we usually just think of them as doing this one big thing?

So that is as an excellent list. And I have a table with exactly that listed: The columns are the companies and the rows are the different areas in which they’re competing. And if you look at things like mobile devices, you’ve got Google, of course, with its Android brand. You’ve got Apple competing against that. You look at operating systems. We’ve got the Android operating system, we got the iPhone operating system, and we’ve got Windows. You’ve got all of those companies competing against each other. With respect to autonomous vehicles, you have a similar range of competitors. In that case, mostly automobile companies, but a number of software companies is as well. And so you’re seeing a very substantial amounts of competition.



In fact, if you imagine a world where the only thing that Amazon did is sell stuff online, and the only thing that Google did was search, or the only thing that Microsoft did was productivity applications, that would be completely different than what we see now — that kind of siloed world. Because now we see a world where there’s competition across all those dimensions.

I think there’s a lot of concern right now that America may be in the technological frontier, but China’s catching up. Is that a legitimate concern? What should policymakers do about that concern?

Absolutely. China is investing very heavily in those areas for two reasons. One reason is to confront labor shortages. They need to have robotic and AI enhancements. It’s necessary to their future prosperity. That seems quite clear.

But also there’s a rivalry. I mean, you’ve got the two biggest powers on earth here, and they’re engaged in a rivalry. The main area in which that’s most critical is in this area of technology. So I think we should be worried about that as a country, even if I don’t think it should keep us up at night.

How can they be catching up? They don’t have our free enterprise system. I mean, I thought subsidies and government officials planning which sectors are going to be the favorite sectors — that didn’t work. But now does it work? I think people are wondering, “Hey, we thought we had the secret sauce. They’ve figured out a different secret sauce?”

It’s a very good question. I will say one of the advantages that China has is leapfrogging. They didn’t really go through investing in this huge terrestrial communication system. They were able to go directly to wireless, and now they’re moving directly into 5G. And the same thing: They didn’t have to go through all this investment that we put into semiconductor manufacturing to become a world leader in that area.

But that should only get you near the frontier. Does that really allow you to keep pushing the frontier? Or have they figured out a different way to push that frontier forward?

Let’s take an example I mentioned earlier, which was, “Gee, we have kiosks in McDonald’s!” That’s good. But in China, that’s been around for five or six years. Nobody’s using cash in China because they were able to develop a payment system from scratch so they don’t have to go through this cumbersome system that we’ve gone through.

Customers eat dinner at a McDonald's store in Beijing, China January 9, 2017.

So China has done pretty well on the free enterprise front. A lot of the basic industries that are still under state control are real laggards, not leaders. So it wasn’t that the central planning was a big success. It was that despite the central planning, they were able to unleash these dynamic forces in their economy that made a big difference.

And you know what started all this? When they freed up agriculture. When they saw the huge benefits that accrued to a free market and agricultural products, they moved on from there.

Now, Google spends a lot on R&D. Would you like to see Washington spend more on R&D? Would you like to see Washington spend differently on R&D? Have you given that any thought?

Well, I’ve seen this nice plot of looking at what the division was between private expenditure and public expenditure on R&D back in 1950 and what it looks like now. And it has fallen in half, because the private sector is doing the majority of the R&D now while the public sector has really cut back significantly.

So I think that’s a problem, because when we look at a lot of innovations, just to mention three of them, one is the internet itself — they came out of a government research project. The digital library program, which I participated in, spun off three search engines: Google, Inktomi, and Lycos. And autonomous vehicles were also funded at universities over a decade-long period. This was long-term funding. Those are a reality now. We will see that dramatically changing the way that we move people and goods around in the near future.

So the government funded that research at its early stage, and then they had the wisdom to be able to step back and let the private sector take over when the technology was efficient and mature.

One of my favorite studies that I’ve read recently was one by Ray Fair over at Yale. He looked at the explosion of the US budget deficit starting in the 1970s and decline in infrastructure spending — maybe you could even say the decline in science investment. What he concluded was that something happened to America back in the early 70s, and we became a less future-oriented society. And some people would say, “Well, if you look at the fact we’re not doing anything about climate change, that would seem to back that up.”

And it may not seem like that at Silicon Valley, where everyone seems very future-oriented. But do you think that we’re not as future-oriented as we were 50 years ago, or perhaps not as future-oriented as we need to be today?

Well, I will say that another example of what you’re describing is science fiction. So when I was a kid, I loved science fiction. I read all the science fiction books. They were all kind of utopian and their vision about what happened. And now they’re all dystopian, and reading a science fiction book has become kind of depressing. Because they’re future-oriented, but they’re looking at a negative future.

You don’t want to go there.

I don’t want to go there, no. I don’t quite know the answer of why this has happened, but one possible component is the demography issue that I mentioned before. As people age, they become somewhat more pessimistic, they are more risk averse, and so on. And so they don’t have quite the energy that you have in a more youthful time.

If you look at the world, I talked about the developing countries all aging rapidly, but where are the two places that are getting younger? There’s India and Africa, basically. So you could fast forward 20 years from now, and you might see a world where you’ve got a kind of tired, developed world and a very energetic developing world. Now there’s lots of possibilities for gains from trade when you’ve got that structure. And that’s the optimistic view, but you also could have competition for resources, which is a pessimistic view.

Are you on the optimistic side?

Well, I’m on the optimistic side. Yeah.

My guest today has been Hal Varian. Hal, thanks again for coming on the podcast.

Okay, thank you!

