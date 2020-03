Articles

Wednesday, 04 March 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that the cash-only nature of marijuana businesses poses challenges for the IRS. "This creates significant problems for the IRS," Mnuchin said at a hearing held by a House Appropriations...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/485957-mnuchin-details-irs-challenges-with-cash-only-marijuana-businesses