The cranky elites who hate Big Tech, and the normal people who love them

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 18:39 Hits: 6

Some anti-Big Tech activists, politicians, and pundits would be happy if America’s tech titans were heavily regulated or dismantled. Some have even mused that it would have been better had these companies never existed. What has Silicon Valley ever really given America other than addictive distraction? Certainly not a Mars colony!

The rest of America has a more upbeat take on Big Tech’s value to their lives. Let’s focus on what President Trump has called the MAGA companies: Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Apple. A new The Vergesurvey finds Americans still really like these companies despite regular attacks on them as destructive, democracy-killing monopolists. Favorability ratings: Microsoft 89 percent, Amazon 91 percent, Google 90 percent, Apple 81 percent. Social media scores highly, too: YouTube 90 percent, Facebook 71 percent, Twitter 61 percent.

Now consumers do have some concerns about concentration and power. And they are more skeptical of social media overall. While Americans think Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and YouTube have an overall positive effect on society, they place Twitter, Slack, Instagram, and Facebook in the negative category. Yet whatever these concerns, consumers still flock to these companies and would be unhappy if they disappeared. From the survey:

What a stunning disconnect in perceptions between many thinkfluential elites and most internet-loving Americans. Maybe the latter understand that many of the charges against Big Tech just don’t pass the sniff test. Which they don’t. Example: Some Republicans worry about anti-GOP bias from Facebook, yet a recent Washington Post investigation found that the “company led mainly by Democrats in the liberal bastion of Northern California repeatedly has tilted rightward to deliver policies, hiring decisions and public gestures sought by Republicans.”

What’s more, despite concerns that Big Tech power has created a “kill zone” for startups and innovation, the evidence is lacking. Tech policy analyst Will Rinehart correctly points out, “The vast majority of acquisitions aren’t to stop competitors, but to buy innovative ideas and talent, which has the end effect of being pro-consumer. Moreover, in 2019, VC investments had a record-breaking year.” Along similar lines, Hal Varian, chief economist at Google, makes the point in a recent podcast with me that even as his company — and Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, China, and Europe — pursue initiatives in artificial intelligence, there are also plenty of AI startups most decidedly not scared off by big competitors.

Activists will continue to furiously bang the anti-tech drum, but hopefully thoughtful policymakers will move with caution.

The post The cranky elites who hate Big Tech, and the normal people who love them appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-cranky-elites-who-hate-big-tech-and-the-normal-people-who-love-them/