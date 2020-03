Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 21:45 Hits: 3

Stocks took heavy losses Tuesday after the Federal Reserve took emergency action to cut interest rates and boost the economy through a potential coronavirus slowdown.The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 786 points, a 2.9 percent loss, while the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/485777-fed-rate-cut-fails-to-halt-plunging-stocks