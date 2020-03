Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 12:55 Hits: 4

President Trump is calling for House Democrats to propose a one-year payroll tax cut, as he looks to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy."The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one year Payroll...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/485632-trump-urges-house-democrats-to-propose-payroll-tax-cut