Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 16:09 Hits: 5

President Trump on Tuesday criticized the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point as insufficient, demanding “more easing and cutting” in a tweet.“The Federal Reserve is cutting but must further ease and,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/485673-trump-criticizes-fed-rate-cut-as-insufficient-more-easing-and-cutting