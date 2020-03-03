5 questions for Erik Brynjolfsson on rapid technological change and public policy

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 03 March 2020 11:00 Hits: 4

Will upcoming technological changes finally drive up productivity growth? Will robots take over the labor market after all? How can policymakers best prepare the labor force for the adoption of technological innovation? Erik Brynjolfsson joined me on Political Economy to answer these questions.

Erik is a professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management, Director of MIT’s Initiative on the Digital Economy and Center for Digital Business, and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: Are we living in an age of rapid technological change that’s meaningful? Are these changes comparable to the combustion engine, the discovery of electrification, or some miracle cure radically extending our lives? Or are they just very interesting, but not as significant?

Brynjolfsson: This change is meaningful. It’s hard for me to think of anything that’s as important as intelligence. A hundred or a thousand years from now, I think we’ll look back at this as when machines started becoming intelligent. Machines are getting better at vision, as well as lots of decision making in fields like diagnostics, credit, placing ads, and distributing parole. That’s a very big deal.

However, these impressive capabilities haven’t yet translated into significant improvements in productivity, and that’s a worldwide phenomenon.But past generations also had difficulty translating breakthrough technologies. For instance, it was about 30 to 40 years before you saw productivity gains from the electrification of factories. So this is not unusual.

Yet many have suggested that the tech industry isn’t generating meaningful innovation anymore. We haven’t seen big productivity gains. Do you think that’s just underestimating the potential of the kinds of advances you’re seeing?

Raising productivity is absolutely critical, and we’re not translating a lot of these technologies into improvements in living standards. So people are absolutely right about that.

But the problem is not in the core technologies, which are as fundamental as anything we’ve ever seen — maybe more. Our society just isn’t translating them. Part of that is lowered entrepreneurship, which bogs things down. It just takes time for companies to reinvent their business processes, organizations, and the way they do business.

If we want these innovations to speed up productivity growth, we need to do a better job of translating the technologies that we have into new products, services, organizational forms, and higher living standards.

Now, one of the bottlenecks you’ve written about recently you call “human genius.” The genius shortage. What does that mean?

Most economics looks at two inputs to production: labor and capital. Currently, the returns to labor are down — we haven’t seen the kind of wage growth that we used to have. But also, returns to capital are down: Interest rates are near all-time lows, and real interest rates may even be negative.

The way Seth Benzell and I model it, there’s a third factor — that is, the bottleneck. We don’t exactly know what it is. One interpretation of it is genius: the people who know how to take these new technologies and translate them into new products — the Bezos’s of the world. And all the people that want to immigrate to Silicon Valley and Boston and elsewhere that bring new ideas, and the people in America who are inventing these new ideas.

Founder, Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon Jeff Bezos poses with children from ‘Club for the Future’ after his space company Blue Origin’s space exploration lunar lander rocket called Blue Moon was unveiled at an event in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2019. Via REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

The more of those we have, the better we’ll be able to translate, because there are intangible capital and business processes that need to be reinvented. If we’re stuck with the old ones, that slow change prevents us from really allowing capital labor to be as productive as they otherwise would be.

I’m worried people are looking too far in the future. They talk about things like robot taxes, saying, “We need to slow down the pace of technological change.” Are you concerned about this kind of techlash?

I’m very concerned, but some of it is justified. We haven’t been as careful about using the technology to create widely shared prosperity or to create fairness and privacy. These tools are more powerful than anything we’ve ever had before, which means we have more power to change the world. So we need to think carefully about how we want to change the world.

It will be a huge mistake to assume the machines will automatically do the right thing or only create good outcomes. The techlash serves a purpose if it points these powerful tools in the right direction. If it simply slows down progress, then that’s going to be very damaging. People won’t be saved from cancer, poverty won’t be alleviated, and our living standards won’t rise as fast as they could have.

What do you want to see government do to help workers who may be buffeted by some of these changes, while also accelerating the pace of innovation?

On the top of the list is education — reinventing that, not just spending more.

The second thing is entrepreneurship: Make it easier for people to recombine technologies with labor and capital to do new things. We actually have fewer startups than we used to.

The third is investing in innovation directly through R&D. We’re doing less of that, too.

The fourth is using immigration as a way of bringing more smart people together. It’s good for the world when people can freely move, connect with each other, and work on breakthrough ideas.

And the fifth is making the tax code fair and distributing wealth more evenly. Things like the earned income tax credit are very appealing, because they help with lower wages while encouraging them to stay in the labor force. We’ve really been very unbalanced in how we tax labor and capital. Let’s level the playing field and not favor entrepreneurs putting people out of work by replacing them with capital.

The post 5 questions for Erik Brynjolfsson on rapid technological change and public policy appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/5-questions-for-erik-brynjolfsson-on-rapid-technological-change-and-public-policy/