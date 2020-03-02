The productivity paradox: Why isn’t AI causing the American economy to boom? Now maybe an answer.

Articles

What if the future is here, but we’re just not sure how to do stuff with it? That’s one of the big themes that emerged from my recent interview with economist Erik Brynjolfsson. (He’s the director of the MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy and will launch a new research hub, the Center for Advanced Studies of the Digital Economy, at Stanford University.) And that theme goes right to the heart of one of the biggest puzzles concerning the digital economy: Why are seemingly big technological advances, particularly in machine-learning AI, not translating into big productivity gains? During the internet boom, there were frequent annual productivity gains of more than three percent. But annual gains have averaged less than one percent since 2010. It’s the “productivity paradox.” And what explains the disconnect? Brynjolfsson:

It’s not that the technology is unimpressive. It’s that we aren’t translating them. … It just takes time for companies to reinvent their business processes, their organizations, and the way they do business. That is something we need to work on. The bottleneck is in there, not in the core technologies. … Those are as fundamental as anything we’ve ever seen — maybe more fundamental in terms of the breakthroughs. Again, intelligence, being able to have vision, voice recognition, diagnosing diseases, and soon, machines that can do increasingly dexterous things. Those are really, really big deals.

All of which isn’t uncommon with important new technologies. (“Artificial Intelligence and the Modern Productivity Paradox” by Erik Brynjolfsson, Daniel Rock, and Chad Syverson.) It took decades for complementary innovations to happen so that electrification and the computers could be well integrated into business and spur higher worker productivity. Of course, smart people need to make those innovations happen. Human capital — that’s the bottleneck Brynjolfsson refers to.

As he puts it: “One interpretation of it is genius: the people who know how to take these new technologies and translate them into new products. The Bezos’s of the world. And all the people that want to immigrate to Silicon Valley and Boston and elsewhere that bring new ideas, and the people in America who are inventing these new ideas.” (“Digital Abundance and Scarce Genius” by Seth G. Benzell and Erik Brynjolfsson.) Brynjolfsson also points to the O-Ring theory that posits smart people make other smart people more productive.

Some companies have lots of genius. Big Tech, for instance. But the rest of the economy needs more of it. And we need to both build it domestically and bring it here from overseas. So in terms of policy, think of things that fix/boost/promote/reform education, entrepreneurship, immigration, and science investment.

