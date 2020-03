Articles

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a 2020 presidential candidate, on Monday said that Congress should pass a $400 billion stimulus bill with paid emergency sick leave to counteract the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.Warren...

