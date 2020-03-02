The coronavirus, the economy, and the 2020 election

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 02 March 2020 16:29 Hits: 7

Goldman Sachs recently noted that a “whopping 80-90 percent of participants at our client conferences thought that President Trump would win re–election in November.” That investor expectation was built on another: a steady-as-she-goes American economy.

But the global coronavirus outbreak is drastically altering economic forecasts, a change reflected in gyrating stock markets. From a new GS report: “We are now forecasting US growth of 0.9% in Q1, 0% in Q2, 1% in Q3, and 2.25% in Q4, with the virus shaving about 1pp off of Q4/Q4 growth in 2020. While the US economy avoids recession in our baseline forecast, the downside risks have clearly grown.” Reasons: slower global growth, supply-chain disruptions, more cautious consumers. And now the Two Percent Economy becomes the One Percent Economy.

Supporters cheer as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S., Arizona, February 28, 2020. Via REUTERS/Leah Millis

Three additional things: First, this assumes 100 basis points of Fed rate cuts. Second, this is not the worst-case GS scenario. Third, it’s not just Goldman Sachs.

Without considering more dire virus scenarios, it seems safe to say that pre-COVID19 forecasts will likely prove too optimistic. And so might investor election forecasts. The Economist’s forecast model suggests that with a negative 10-point approval rating gap, Trump would win 49 percent of the two-party vote with a 2.0 percent economy. Trump probably only needs to win about 48.5 percent to win the Electoral College, according to the model. But he is currently at -9.3 with an economy perhaps slowing toward 1.0 percent. No incumbent party has won the presidency with an economy that weak in the postwar era. Indeed, that GS-forecasted rate of growth for 2020 would be slower than in 2016 (1.6 percent vs. 1.3 percent, year-over-year), a rate which likely hurt Hillary Clinton.

Key point: This isn’t about a recession. (There have been three presidential elections since 1960 where the election year saw a recession. The incumbent party lost all of them.) Even a slowdown can sometimes be fatal for a presidential incumbent party. The 2000 economy had booming growth of 4.1 percent, but also a second half slowdown. As one analysis put it, “Our best guess, however, is that the slowdown was a major factor in Gore’s defeat. … The long economic boom that arrived just a little too late to get George Bush re-elected in 1992 seems to have ended just in time to elect his son.”

Finally, there’s the Bernie Sanders Doom Loop. Why hasn’t a wealth-taxing, billionaire-abolishing democratic socialist as Democratic 2020 frontrunner spooked Wall Street? Primarily because investors don’t believe polls showing Sanders beating President Trump. But maybe that changes with a slowing economy. Which is reflected in markets. Which hurts the economy. Which hurts Trump’s reelection chances. Which hurts markets. Rinse and repeat.

