Sunday afternoon tests

Carpe Diem students: Here are some required tests, please complete these assignments by tonight at midnight!!

Test No. 1: Political Coordinates Test. Answer 36 questions on your political and economic views that will allow you to obtain your coordinates on two major political dimensions (Left-Right and Communitarian-Liberal), relegating you to one of the four major quadrants that are commonly seen in Western democracies.

Test No 2: Communism Test. Answer 24 questions to discover to what extent you agree (or disagree) with communism.

Test No. 3: Slate News Quiz. Test your knowledge of this week’s big stories.

Test No. 4: Economic Literacy Test from the Council for Economic Education. Answer 20 questions on economics and then see how you rank against everyone else who has taken the quiz.

