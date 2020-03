Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 11:00 Hits: 2

The rise of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in the Democratic primary is unnerving K Street lobbyists and their clients.The self-described democratic socialist, who has touted an ambitious agenda to rein in special interests and corporations, has been...

