Whistleblowing Policies in American States: A Nationwide Analysis

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 22:12 Hits: 6

Source: Jonathan P. West, James S. Bowman, The American Review of Public Administration, Volume: 50 issue: 2, February 2020

(subscription required)

From the abstract:

American states have statutes with whistleblowing protection provisions for employees. These laws may focus on the duty to divulge misconduct, procedures for reporting disclosures, and protection from retaliation. The research question is, “What is the scope, content, and perceived effectiveness of these provisions?” The premise is that they have value, albeit uncertain, in the practice of public administration. To investigate this subject area, documentary and attitudinal data were gathered. This article presents the results of the first comprehensive study of state-level whistleblowing provisions. The importance of this work is evident for two reasons. First, though corruption varies across state lines, overall it is common. Second, given the low visibility and high complexity of organizational activities, detection of abuse rests in large part with the workforce.

