Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday downplayed the impact of the coronavirus, arguing it would not lead to an economic downturn.“The virus is not going to sink the American economy. What is or could sink the American economy is the...

