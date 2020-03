Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

Stock markets closed out their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis on Friday as fears of a coronavirus pandemic took root. The market drop and the economic softening it portends could spell trouble for President Trump, who is counting on a...

