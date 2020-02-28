The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Preventing Suicide Within Your Workforce: Five Steps to Take

Source: Maureen Minehan, Employment Alert, Vol. 37 no. 3. February 5, 2020
The suicide statistics in the United States are alarming. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 45,000 lives have been lost to suicide since 2016. In the past two decades, suicide rates have risen by 30% or more in 23 states, with North Dakota (58%), Vermont (49%), New Hampshire (48%) and Utah (47%), experiencing the highest increases. The CDC says employers have a role to play in reducing suicide rates by promoting employee health and well-being, supporting employees at risk, and putting plans in place to respond to people showing warning signs. ….

