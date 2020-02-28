Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 22:31 Hits: 6

Source: Maureen Minehan, Employment Alert, Vol. 37 no. 3. February 5, 2020

(subscription required)



Sarah, a marketing manager, is chronically late. She also leaves early and her coworkers complain that she doesn’t respond to emails, calls, or texts even when she is in the office. You place her on a 60-day performance improvement plan and she promises to do better. Two months later, when nothing has changed, you schedule a termination meeting. When you tell her she is fired, she suddenly claims she has a disabling condition that is causing her performance problems. Do you have to rescind the termination and look for accommodations to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)?

The post Disability revealed during termination talk—should the employee stay or go? appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/02/disability-revealed-during-termination-talk-should-the-employee-stay-or-go.htm