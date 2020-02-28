The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Disability revealed during termination talk—should the employee stay or go?

Category: Economy Hits: 6

Source: Maureen Minehan, Employment Alert, Vol. 37 no. 3. February 5, 2020
(subscription required)


Sarah, a marketing manager, is chronically late. She also leaves early and her coworkers complain that she doesn’t respond to emails, calls, or texts even when she is in the office. You place her on a 60-day performance improvement plan and she promises to do better. Two months later, when nothing has changed, you schedule a termination meeting. When you tell her she is fired, she suddenly claims she has a disabling condition that is causing her performance problems. Do you have to rescind the termination and look for accommodations to be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)?

The post Disability revealed during termination talk—should the employee stay or go? appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/02/disability-revealed-during-termination-talk-should-the-employee-stay-or-go.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version