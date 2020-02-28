The United States Prosperity Index 2019

Articles

Source: Legatum Institute, 2019

From the introduction:

A new United States Prosperity Index (USPI), published by the Legatum Institute, reveals that prosperity has increased across America over the last 10 years and the gap between the most and least prosperous states is narrowing.

The USPI is the first comprehensive assessment of all aspects of prosperity across America, allowing comparison between the different states and regions. It measures the extent to which all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. have open economies, inclusive societies and empowered people.

The research shows that Washington, D.C. saw the greatest increase in prosperity in the last decade, followed by California and South Carolina. Only four states – Alaska, Louisiana, North Dakota and South Dakota – saw a decline in prosperity. Improvements in health, education and living conditions all contributed to the increase in prosperity. In addition, the majority of states have enhanced the quality of their economy as they have recovered from the financial crisis. While Mississippi is the least prosperous state, its prosperity has improved more than that of top-ranked Massachusetts in the last 10 years.

