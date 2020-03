Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

Bank of America is warning that global economic growth in 2020 will likely be the worst the U.S. has seen in years, at least since 2009, in part because of the coronavirus outbreak.Bank of America Global Research predicts the growth of gross...

