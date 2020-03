Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020 17:58 Hits: 6

The IRS on Friday released statistics about the first four weeks of the tax-filing season, which showed that the average refund amount was about the same as it was last year.The average refund amount through Feb. 21 was $3,125, which is 0.6 percent...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/485160-irs-releases-data-through-first-four-weeks-of-tax-filing-season