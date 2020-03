Articles

Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Friday that the central bank will likely take action to boost the U.S. economy amid a steep stock market selloff triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.“The fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/485186-powell-fed-will-use-our-tools-to-support-economy-amid-coronavirus-panic