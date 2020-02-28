Would Jeff Bezos have started Amazon even if he could have only become as rich as Bernie Sanders?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 28 February 2020

Bernie Sanders wants to take half of American billionaires’ wealth over the next 15 years. But if his tax hikes somehow took a whole lot more than that, he’d probably be OK with that outcome, too. After all, the democratic socialist is on record as stating, “Billionaires should not exist.”

And Sanders — worth an estimated $2 million — doesn’t differentiate among billionaires. They’re all failures of public policy. And that includes Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who started from modest means and then got superrich by creating super-valuable companies. Of course, even if Sanders and his socialist/progressive fans don’t want billionaires, they want all the good stuff many billionaires provide us. Yet Team Socialism seems to think such a massive change in the American economy wouldn’t have unwanted consequences.

Senator Bernie Sanders speaks with billionaire activist Tom Steyer during a break at the Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., February 7, 2020. Via REUTERS/Brian Snyder

And don’t underestimate just how big a change socialists really want. As a policy adviser to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has said, “If you have $5 million, you can live off the interest of that and be a one percenter. There’s nothing in this world that anybody wants or needs to do that you can’t do with, let’s say, $10 – 15 million.”

Such an analysis misses a lot, a whole lot, especially when it comes to America’s ability to generate high-impact startups that become big, important, productive companies. For example, there needs to be a significant potential reward because there are many rational reasons to not start a company, and society needs to encourage entrepreneurs to found companies and investors to supply capital in spite of those reasons.

Example: Before starting Amazon in 1994, 30-year-old Jeff Bezos had a pretty sweet gig. As recounted in The Everything Store by Brad Stone, Bezos was “newly married, with a comfortable apartment on the Upper West Side, and a well-paying job” at hedge fund D. E. Shaw. Had Bezos stayed put, he was going to be a pretty rich dude. And yet there Bezos was in early 1995, packing books in a windowless basement beneath a Color Tile retail store in Seattle, having already invested $10,000 of his own cash and $100,000 of his parents’ in the fledgling venture.

Sure, Bezos wanted to create the next Sears, but he also wanted to make a pretty sizable fortune in the process, especially given the risk he was taking. Indeed, everyone kept telling him it was a bad idea. Again, from “The Everything Store”:

In early 1997, Jeff Bezos flew to Boston to give a presentation at the Harvard Business School. He spoke to a class taking a course called Managing the Marketspace, and afterward the graduate students pretended he wasn’t there while they dissected the online retailer’s prospects. At the end of the hour, they reached a consensus: Amazon was unlikely to survive the wave of established retailers moving online. “You seem like a really nice guy, so don’t take this the wrong way, but you really need to sell to Barnes and Noble and get out now,” one student bluntly informed Bezos. Brian Birtwistle, a student in the class, recalls that Bezos was humble and circumspect. “You may be right,” Amazon’s founder told the students. “But I think you might be underestimating the degree to which established brick-and-mortar business, or any company that might be used to doing things a certain way, will find it hard to be nimble or to focus attention on a new channel. I guess we’ll see.

The HBS students may have been wrong about the eventual outcome, but they were no doubt right about the risk being taken and the difficulty of the enterprise. Amazon’s success was no sure thing, and Bezos’ smarts were critical in overcoming myriad hurdles and problems. Indeed, Amazon’s greatest success came after Bezos was already a billionaire. We can all be glad he didn’t quit because there was a maximum limit on wealth back in 1999. Indeed, with such a limit, he almost certainly wouldn’t have started Amazon in the first place.

