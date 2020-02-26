5 questions for Paul Vigna on the future of blockchain

Articles

The potential uses of blockchain technology — being an immutable, decentralized record of transactions and contracts — extend far beyond just money. Paul Vigna recently joined me on Political Economy to discuss these many possible applications and implications.

Paul is a markets reporter for The Wall Street Journal. He is also a columnist and anchor for MoneyBeat, and most recently, the co-author of The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything, with Michael J. Casey.

Pethokoukis: What problem does blockchain solve in an advanced economy that has good intermediaries, like banks and credit card companies? What problem does it solve for Americans, potentially?

Vigna: We do have a lot of trusted intermediaries. We do have a lot of networks and systems in this country that work very well. So you could say, “There’s nothing that this does that we don’t already do.” Or you could say, “Well, yes, of course we do all those things, but there are breakdowns here and here. There are inefficiencies here and here.”

Blockchain could help improve all those processes. Let’s look at one instance. In the capital markets, if you want to start a company, you want to raise equity, go public, and have shareholders. There are a million different processes to handle that entire life cycle of a company. Blockchain could streamline the process of raising capital and issuing and recording debt, because you would have everything on one master blockchain. You would sell them. Those transactions would be recorded. You would know exactly who owns your stock, exactly how many shares are outstanding, and who should be eligible to participate in shareholder votes.

The people who are working on blockchain hope that their company will be the next huge, $100 billion company. What are the use–cases that get people most excited, even if they’re a few years off?

Well, they’re all a few years off. Bitcoin was introduced 11 years ago, and any non–Bitcoin application that could really have some penetration and utility is still years off.

But then there are a couple uses that are more practical. The idea that you could use this for voting is fascinating. People are trying take blockchain and put it into that whole convoluted process of voting. Think about ballot stuffing, dead people voting, or voter fraud. The idea that you could have an immutable, incorruptible record of eligible voters and when they voted would be powerful.

Another one: Anybody who has bought a house understands how frustrating and time consuming and slow the process is — the title search, the actual selling of the house, recording the deed, all that. Imagine having all of that in a massive shared database, where the title search would take minutes instead of weeks.

Would you expect cryptocurrency to ultimately be the most important application of this technology?

Probably. There are two applications that I think are the most promising, and may breakthrough within the next five years. The first is within capital markets — a situation where companies can issue debt and track their debt on a blockchain and stocks could be sold.

And the other one is the original one: currency. Bitcoin was developed originally to support a currency — Bitcoin. That still is probably the most likely use–case that we’re going to see in the next couple of years.

The irony is that it is probably not going to come from Bitcoin. It is going to come from either a central bank or a company like Facebook. That has been the most interesting twist to this whole story over the past year.

In your book, any potential use cases have the word “decentralized.” Too much of the economy has become centralized, with few big technology companies dominating social media, search, and online commerce. Is the blockchain also a threat to those business models in any way?

This fault line of centralized systems versus decentralized systems is a key fault line in everything that is going to happen over the next five, 10, or 20 years. It encompasses privacy and sovereignty.

Right now, the centralizers are way ahead of the decentralizers. The decentralizers are Bitcoin and its supporters. These people are saying, “Oh my God, this is actually kind of terrible. We have no privacy. We have no actual personal sovereignty. Companies have access to everything you do and they’re manipulating you. This is terrible.”

They’re trying to build new versions of the Internet that would not allow for the kind of centralization that exists with Amazon, Facebook, or Google. They’re not necessarily wrong, but they have a gigantic, huge uphill battle before they can topple a Google, Facebook, Twitter, or any of these large, centralized institutions.

Finally, what do you think the technology looks like, 10 years from now? Because right now, it seems like a novelty.

If it develops, I think that 10 years from now, the technology is going to look boring.

If it works, gets perfected, built, and commercialized, a lot of what we do now is going to be replaced by these blockchain–based computer systems. But they’re all going to run in the background of our daily lives, and you won’t really see it. And you won’t really care about it.

So blockchain, eventually, if it works and grows, it’ll be the thing that is powering a lot of what we do, but it’s going to be under the hood. Right now it’s a novelty, it’s fascinating, and you have all this color around Bitcoin and the libertarians and the rebels. If this develops, it is going to be something that you’re just not going to really talk about anymore.

