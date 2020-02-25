‘The AmericanDream Is Not Dead,’ by MichaelR. Strain, my review

Articles

Water in a glass

Accumulates constantly

Don’t say otherwise

Spring, victorious

Hainanese chicken and rice

Cheddar is central

Stagnating wages

And American carnage

Not so fast, my friend

Papa Francesco

Says start a new business

Why is it so hard?

Globalization

Tonight all the dead are here

Let’s see what you got

Everyone working

Memories of the crisis

Ban them like the box

Wages are rising

Marg’nal revenue product

Social insurance!

The golden age of

Television continues

The Young and New Pope

Eroded middle

Conspiracies theorized

Is better off now

No mobility

Number is comprehensive

But most look okay

Whining and moaning

While perhaps gratifying

Makes one complacent

The post ‘The American<br/>Dream Is Not Dead,’ by Michael<br/>R. Strain, my review appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-american-dream-is-not-dead-by-michael-r-strain-my-review/