‘The AmericanDream Is Not Dead,’ by MichaelR. Strain, my review

Category: Economy Hits: 3
Water in a glass
Accumulates constantly
Don’t say otherwise
Spring, victorious
Hainanese chicken and rice
Cheddar is central
Stagnating wages
And American carnage
Not so fast, my friend
Papa Francesco
Says start a new business
Why is it so hard?
Globalization
Tonight all the dead are here
Let’s see what you got
Everyone working
Memories of the crisis
Ban them like the box
Wages are rising
Marg’nal revenue product
Social insurance!
The golden age of
Television continues
The Young and New Pope
Eroded middle
Conspiracies theorized
Is better off now
No mobility
Number is comprehensive
But most look okay
Whining and moaning
While perhaps gratifying
Makes one complacent
The post ‘The American<br/>Dream Is Not Dead,’ by Michael<br/>R. Strain, my review appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.
Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-american-dream-is-not-dead-by-michael-r-strain-my-review/