The problem using Sweden as an example of a socialist model that works? Sweden ain’t socialist

Democratic socialists like Bolshevik Bernie Sanders and Karla Marx (AOC) can no longer point to Venezuela as a socialist model that works because it failed so miserably, so they now hold up Sweden, Denmark, and Norway as their preferred examples of democratic socialism that supposedly works. But there’s a big problem with using those Nordic countries as examples of the socialist utopias that America should emulate. Especially for Sweden as Johan Norberg points out in a Cato Institute Policy Report “Sweden’s Lessons for America“: Sweden is NOT socialist:

If Sanders and Ocasio‐​Cortez really want to turn America into Sweden, what would that look like? For the United States, it would mean, for example: 1. More free trade 2. A more deregulated product market 3. No Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac 4. The abolition of occupational licensing and minimum wage laws 5. The abolition of taxes on property, gifts, and inheritance 6. Even after the recent tax cut, America would still have to slightly reduce its corporate tax 7. America would need to reform Social Security from defined benefits to defined contributions and introduce private accounts 8. The US would also need to adopt a comprehensive school voucher system where private schools get the same per‐​pupil funding as public ones. If this is socialism, call me comrade.

Here’s the real story of the Swedish model and Sweden’s move away from socialism:

Laissez‐​faire economics turned Sweden from a poor backwater into one of the richest countries on the planet. Then Sweden did experiment with socialism briefly in the 1970s and 1980s. This made the country famous, but it almost destroyed it. And learning from this disaster, the left and the right have, in relative consensus, liberalized Sweden’s economy more than other countries, even though it is still far from its classical liberal past. Sweden’s history is worth remembering when, as shown in a recent Pew poll, 42 percent of Americans express a positive view of socialism. In fact, 15 percent of self‐​described Republicans have a positive view of socialism. That’s easy for them. They never experienced it. At the same time, another poll showed that no more than 9 percent of Swedes call themselves socialists. So, astonishingly, it seems like there are fewer socialists in Sweden than in the GOP.

For more information about Sweden’s move away from the socialist policies that almost destroyed its economy to a more market-based economy, here are two of Johan Norberg’s videos on the topic below, one short (1.5 minutes) “Sweden: Socialism or Free Markets?” and a longer 60-minute documentary “Sweden: Lessons for America?”

