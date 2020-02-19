The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Congress and defense policy: A conversation with Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas

Category: Economy Hits: 1

Foreign policy is the domain of the executive branch, but Congress plays a key constitutional role by passing budgets and conducting oversight. As the Department of Defense reorients its strategy and outlook to deterring, and if necessary, defeating near-peer great competitors, Congress must ensure that the department is building a force that will address the nation’s security challenges while also stewarding U.S. taxpayer resources.

On March 2, Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, will join Senior Fellow Michael O’Hanlon in a conversation on defense policy. Now in his final term, Rep. Thornberry is the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee and a distinguished former chairman. An advocate of on-time annual defense budgets, Rep. Thornberry was instrumental in realizing the Trump-era increases in defense spending, and in advancing the Obama-era “Third Offset” to enhance U.S. competitiveness before that. Their conversation will span the defense budget, the role of Congress in overseeing the Defense Department, and the wide range of security challenges confronting the United States.

Questions from the audience will follow.

       

Read more http://webfeeds.brookings.edu/~/618752232/0/brookingsrss/topics/uscongress~Congress-and-defense-policy-A-conversation-with-Rep-Mac-Thornberry-RTexas/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version