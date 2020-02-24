Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 24 February 2020 17:06 Hits: 4

Source: Mike Ramsey, SHRM, All Things Work, February 15, 2020

Only a few years ago, applying for a job with the Pennsylvania state government could be a daunting process. Posted jobs had vague, bureaucratic titles like “Administrative Officer 1.” Applicants had to take written exams at a testing center. Some waited months for a civil service commission to respond by mail before they could interview. Many had moved on by then. …. Things changed in early 2019, after state lawmakers agreed to streamline the 1940s-era system. Now, Walsh’s agency oversees a centralized website, where job seekers apply for positions that are more clearly defined. Testing and scoring is folded into the online application process, which administrators track closely. ….

The post Hiring Challenges Confront Public-Sector Employers appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/02/hiring-challenges-confront-public-sector-employers.htm