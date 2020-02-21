Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 18:09 Hits: 3

Source: Irma Rodríguez Moisa, Nate J. Kowalski, Jay G. Trinnaman, and Eric T. Riss, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 45, No. 3, Winter 2019

(subscription required)

The authors examine the primary effects of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Janus , particularly for California employers under the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act.

The post The Impact of Janus on Public Employee Unions So Far appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/02/the-impact-of-janus-on-public-employee-unions-so-far.htm