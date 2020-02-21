The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Impact of Janus on Public Employee Unions So Far

Source: Irma Rodríguez Moisa, Nate J. Kowalski, Jay G. Trinnaman, and Eric T. Riss, Employee Relations Law Journal, Vol. 45, No. 3, Winter 2019
The authors examine the primary effects of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Janus , particularly for California employers under the Meyers-Milias-Brown Act.

Read more http://www.afscmeinfocenter.org/blog/2020/02/the-impact-of-janus-on-public-employee-unions-so-far.htm

