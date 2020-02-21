When bad ‘facts’ downplay a good economy, part 5: Are half of Americans unprepared for retirement?

Articles

Many of us get much of our news and information from social media. But much of that news and info is distorted or just plain wrong. Take this graphic I saw on Facebook. It’s the sort of thing a friend might share with you:

It’s the sort of thing an activist or partisan would cook up. It has no interest in context or nuance or presenting a complete picture of economic trends. You are dumber and less informed for reading it. So here’s what I am going to do as a sort of case study. I am going to do five blog posts examining each of these economic claims as a way of showing how facts get distorted to make a political point.

Finally: “Half of older Americans have no retirement savings.” This comes from a GAO reportrequested by Sen. Bernie Sanders. An updated report was released in 2019 with slightly more optimistic findings, finding 48 percent of Americans had no retirement savings, down from 52 percent.

Yet including that slight improvement, the statistic is erroneously pessimistic. A big reason why: It excludes anyone who has only a traditional defined benefit pension. And as my AEI colleague Andrew Bigg has noted, “If we count both retirement accounts and traditional pensions, 72% of households aged 55 and over have retirement savings. That’s up from only 64% in 1989 — so things are getting better, not worse. But you wouldn’t know that from the press coverage.”

Then there’s this: If you focus on individuals rather than households, the numbers look even better. Bigg points out that married households or non-married couples — with two people — are much more likely to have retirement savings than unmarried, single-individual households, 83 percent versus 59 percent. Biggs: “So the true state of retirement savings — 77% of older Americans with retirement plans — is radically different than the GAO’s stated 52%.” Moreover, he adds, even that 23 percent of “non-savers” almost certainly have Social Security benefits. And some — perhaps small businessmen or farmers — have retirement income coming from outside a formal retirement plan. Example from Biggs:

Let’s look at near-retirees in 2001 who didn’t have either a retirement account or a traditional pension. These households, aged 50 to 59, had median household earnings of just $23,688 in 2016 dollars. So this isn’t a rich group of people who you’d expect should be saving much for retirement outside of Social Security. But that gives you an idea of the level of pre-retirement earnings they’ll be looking to replace once they retire. Now fast forward 15 years to 2016, when this same age-group of people would now be aged 65 to 74. Their median household income in 2016 was $20,901, equal to 88% of their pre-retirement earnings — a more than adequate “replacement rate” by most financial advisors’ recommendations. In other words, even these non-savers are on average doing okay in retirement.

AEI intern Gayoung Lee contributed research for this blog series.

