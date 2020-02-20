5 questions for Michael Strain on the American Dream

Articles

Are wages stagnating? Is economic mobility in decline? Is the middle class hollowing out? And what should we do about income inequality, deaths of despair, and left-behind regions of the country? My colleague Michael Strain answers these questions and more as we discuss his upcoming book, The American Dream Is Not Dead: (But Populism Could Kill It).

Michael Strain is the Arthur F. Burns Scholar in Political Economy, and the director of economic policy studies here at AEI. He is also a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

When people say the American Dream is dead, the number one thing they’ll discuss is wages. Since the 1970s, wages haven’t gone anywhere, or if they have, only minimally. You disagree with that?

I do. If you look at the inflation-adjusted wages of what you might call “typical workers” — these are workers who are not managers or supervisors, constituting about 80 percent of all workers — you have a pretty rapid growth following World War II until the early to mid–1970s. Then you have a period of stagnation and even periods of decline from the mid–1970s to the early to mid–1990s, and the current period we’re in, where since July 1990 — a business cycle peak — wages have grown by about one third for this group of typical workers.

That’s very good compared to the two-decade period that came before it. It’s very good compared to 1973 to 1993. It’s not something we should be satisfied with, and we should be aggressively trying to help workers to be able to command higher wages in the labor market. But it’s not stagnant.

If you are a worker, you will see your wages grow and your purchasing power increase — your hard work will pay off. If you work hard and put in effort and make yourself more skilled, the labor market is going to reward that. That is the typical experience.

One argument is that globalization has “hollowed out” the middle class over the past 40 years — globalization, trade, immigrants, that kind of economic openness has led to the disappearance of the American middle class. Is that’s the correct economic explanation?

No. It’s certainly right the share of overall employment in traditional, middle-class, middle-skill jobs has been decreasing over many decades. That’s overwhelmingly due to technology and automation. Globalization likely played some role, but not nearly what the anti-free trade people would have you believe.

The economy is dynamic. For example, technology walks into a bank, and the form it takes is an ATM. The ATM doesn’t put the CEO of the bank out of work. The ATM doesn’t put the lowest paid people in the bank out of work — the custodians and whoever else. But the ATM does pose a direct threat to cashiers, because cashiers would engage in tasks that required precision, attention to detail, and following a set of steps precisely. And those tasks had to be done right over and over again. Cashiers didn’t need to have as many skills as the CEO, but they needed to have more skills than the lowest paid workers. They were right there in the middle. That’s the kind of job that technology proved very amenable to replacing.

How much of America is “left behind” America? Should we have not let China into the global economy? If we hadn’t, maybe those jobs wouldn’t have left, and they would have stayed here in the United States?

Well over half of the places that were disproportionate manufacturing centers in the early 1970s have successfully transitioned. They show how we should be going forward for the places that haven’t yet transitioned.

A LB Steel LLC’s employee manufactures a component for new Amtrak Acela trains built in partnership with Alstom in Harvey, Illinois, U.S. December 4, 2019. Via REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

The aggressiveness with which China entered the global economic system proved to be disruptive. I think that the degree to which it was disruptive has caught many people by surprise, and public policy should do more to help workers who are going through a time of transition, China or no.

But on the whole, trade has helped the United States and its working class. The benefits of trade with China are much more diffused and harder to identify. The costs are much more concentrated. Again, public policy should help people who are hit by those kinds of transitions.

What about wealth inequality? The high argument seems to be that a very small number of people own lot more wealth than they did 20 or 30 years ago. If that number were less, the rest of us would have more. How concerned are you about increasing wealth inequality?

I’m not terribly concerned about wealth inequality. I think this is a very recent development in the public debate. It feels like when the income inequality story started to look a little different, all of a sudden we started focusing on wealth inequality.

Wealth inequality is a tricky subject. It’s extremely difficult to measure wealth. There’s an active debate among economists about how best to measure wealth, and different economists are coming up with wildly different estimates. It is certainly something to take seriously, but is it anywhere near enough of a problem to justify things like Senator Sanders’ or Senator Warren’s wealth tax? I don’t think we’re within driving distance of something that radical.

What would you tell policy makers not to do or tell them to avoid?

A lot of the policy proposals that have bubbled up due to populism are very destructive. You don’t want to wall off the United States. You don’t want to engage in protectionism. With the kind of current protectionist regime put in place against China, the tariffs seem to have actually reduced manufacturing employment. Even the protected industry is seeing some short-term employment losses, and Americans on the whole are made worse off by those tariffs.

You don’t want to demonize immigrants or to stoke racial animosity. That is bad for long-term prosperity. For the United States to have prosperity over the long term, social cohesion is necessary. What we’ve seen is a lot of effort clearly designed to create an “us versus them” mentality among native-born white Americans. That’s deeply troubling.

On the left, you see frustration with the elites manifesting itself in a desire to take resources from the elites and to proliferate entitlement programs. You want free childcare. You want to eliminate student debt. You want to make college free. You want free health care. In order to finance that, you want to institute wealth taxes that are punitive and draconian. That’s not good for long-term prosperity, either — to allow the entitlements to proliferate and to punish success.

So I think on both sides of the aisle, the populist policies have been very harmful. If I’m talking to a politician, I want to say, “Don’t do that stuff.” If we could all agree on that, then we’d be in a better place than we are right now.

