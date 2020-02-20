When bad ‘facts’ downplay a good economy, part 4: How many Americans live in poverty?

Articles

Many of us get much of our news and information from social media. But much of that news and info is distorted or just plain wrong. Take this graphic I saw on Facebook. It’s the sort of thing a friend might share with you:

It’s the sort of thing an activist or partisan would cook up. It has no interest in context or nuance or presenting a complete picture of economic trends. You are dumber and less informed for reading it. So here’s what I am going to do as a sort of case study. I am going to do five blog posts examining each of these economic claims as a way of showing how facts get distorted to make a political point.

The fourth claim is “140 million Americans are either poor or low-income.” This number comes from an Institute for Policy Studies report. And it’s kind of weird. It starts off by noting that “the number of Americans in poverty has increased by 60 percent to 40.6 million” since 1968. But the US population has grown by even more, 64 percent. That’s why the official poverty rate has declined to 11.8 percent from 12.8 percent.

Of course, that’s not much of a decline, just a percentage point in a half century. That has led some to claim that LBJ’s War on Poverty has been lost, as the official poverty rate remains near 1960s levels despite massive spending on anti-poverty programs. But that number ignores lots of anti-poverty benefits from government: food stamps, housing assistance, and Medicaid, and the value of both the Earned Income Tax Credit and the refundable portion of the Child Tax Credit.

As my AEI colleague Matt Weidinger has noted, “Simply counting what taxpayers provide to help families escape poverty as income under the OPM would better determine whether those programs are working or not….Prior nonpartisan reviews suggest that this basic step would reduce the ‘real’ poverty rate from the currently reported 11.8 percent in 2018 to around 10.0 percent, moving over 5 million people out of the poverty ranks.”

But things are even better than that. The CBO reports a 79 percent gain for the bottom 20 percent in post-transfer/tax income from 1979 through 2015. So even higher today. And research from AEI Visiting Scholar Bruce Meyer of Notre Dame and his UND colleague James Sullivan has found that “simple adjustments to account for well-known flaws with the official poverty measure make clear that poverty in America has fallen sharply over the past 50 years.” Not only does the official poverty rate ignore tax credits and in-kind transfers, but it is also plagued by the under-reporting of certain types of income and a price measure that overstates inflation.

Source: Annual Report on U.S. Consumption Poverty (2018)

Meyer and Sullivan: “Using the standard of living of the poor in 1980, the consumption poverty rate fell by more than 10 percentage points, from 13.0 percent in 1980 to 2.8 percent in 2018, while the official poverty rate fell by only 1.2 percentage points over that period. If, on the other hand, one uses the standard of living of the poor in 2015, the consumption poverty rate fell from 32.9 percent in 1980 to 10.8 percent in 2018.”

America has made a lot of progress on poverty, which should be acknowledged.

AEI intern Gayoung Lee contributed research for this blog series.

