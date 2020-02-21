Ohio State University busted for nine violations of Title IX’s prohibition of sex discrimination

Articles

Last July, I filed a Title IX complaint with the Cleveland Office for Civil Rights (OCR) against Ohio State University (OSU) for operating, funding and offering at least nine discriminatory single-gender, female-only programs that illegally discriminate based on sex in violation of Title IX. On December 5, I was notified that the OCR opened an official federal investigation of those nine Title IX violations at OSU. Example of the discriminatory OSU programs include the single-sex, female-only “Summer Engineering Camp for Middle School Girls” (for middle school girls only), the “Data Science Camp for Women” (for 35 young women[only] in grades 8-10), “Critical Difference Development Grants for Women” (for women [only] faculty, staff, and students) and the Mary Ann Williams Woman’s Leadership Award (annually recognizes a woman who exhibits leadership). See the full complaint here.

Jennifer Smola, a higher education reporter for the Columbus Dispatch, took the initiative to review Title IX complaints opened for federal investigations on the OCR website and noticed that OSU was being investigated for Title IX violations. I believe she filed a FOIA request to get a copy of the OCR investigation letter sent to OSU, and although parts of the letter were redacted (including my name if it appeared in the OCR letter), she suspected that I might have been the complainant based on my well-publicized history of filling more than 100 Title IX complaints. Indeed, it was my complaint and I spoke to Ms. Smola last week for about 45 minutes about my complaint against OSU and my ongoing civil rights advocacy at the national level. As a result of that interview and comments from others, the Columbus Dispatch published the article today “Ohio State among universities targeted over bias against men” about the investigation of OSU for nine Title IX violations.

I think a better title would have been something like “Ohio State among more than 100 universities targeted over illegal sex discrimination in violation of federal civil rights laws.” But it was a pretty balanced and fair article, here are some excerpts:

Ohio State University has adjusted gender specifications for a number of programs and scholarships after a complaint said they illegally discriminated against males. The complaint, filed with the U.S. Department of Education last year, called into question nine Ohio State programs, summer camps, scholarships and awards geared exclusively toward females. It alleged the programs were breaking federal [civil rights] law because they discriminated against boys and men. The complaint led the education department’s Office for Civil Rights to open a Title IX investigation involving the university in December. In a response to the civil rights office last month, Ohio State officials wrote that eight of the nine programs called into question have or are being adjusted to remove gender specifications or have already allowed for male participation. The programs include engineering summer camps for middle-school girls, a data science camp for women, Ohio State’s Women in Engineering undergraduate learning community, and monetary awards associated with the university’s Association of Staff and Faculty Women. Mark J. Perry, a professor of economics and finance in the School of Management at the University of Michigan-Flint, confirmed that he filed the original complaint. It’s one of more than a hundred such complaints he’s filed with the Office for Civil Rights since 2016, when he first challenged a women-only study lounge at Michigan State University. The lounge was later reopened to welcome all students. That inspired Perry to look for similar situations at other schools, he said. “What I came to realize is that this is just systemic across all American universities … they have a hypocritical double standard for selective enforcement of Title IX,” he said, referring to the civil rights law that prohibits discrimination by sex at educational institutions that receive federal funding. Ohio State officials said the university supports the goals of Title IX to prohibit sex-based discrimination in education. “Ohio State supports Title IX [MP: At least in theory] and is committed to providing equal access to education programs and activities,” Ohio State spokesman Ben Johnson said in a statement. “… The university has responded to the Office for Civil Rights, and is working to ensure that all of its programming is gender inclusive.” Like with his Ohio State complaint, Perry isn’t directly connected to many of the schools he asks the federal government to investigate. Often, he discovers gender-specific programs by searching colleges’ websites or they are brought to his attention by students or faculty, he said. Past arguments that such programs were necessary because women were underrepresented in higher education no longer hold up, Perry said, noting women have “demonstrated a remarkable level of success in higher education.” Women have been receiving more bachelor’s degrees than men each year since the 1981-1982 school year, according to national figures. They’ve also earned more master’s degrees each year for almost as long.

It took longer for women to catch up to the number of men earning doctorates, with women surpassing men in 2005-2006. But women have gone on to earn more doctorates than men every year since (see chart above for the female share of all college degrees since 1968). Ohio State currently has about 1,000 more women than men enrolled university-wide this school year. “It just seems like those arguments that women are weak or inferior or need some special help or resources [that men don’t get] today, it just seems like that’s not a valid argument anymore,” Perry said. Perry said his goal is that universities have separate but equal programs for men and women, or “truly co-ed programs that don’t discriminate.” “If we’re going to address gender imbalances in higher education and target those gender imbalances, then it seems we have to start with the main gender imbalance, which is the shortage of men (see chart above),” he said.

A few comments:

1. It’s unfortunate and disappointing that universities like OSU can shamelessly and brazenly violate federal civil rights law and illegally discriminate on the basis of sex in violation of Title IX for decades and face no consequences when they get caught. There are no apologies, no fines, no penalties, no reparations, and no admissions of guilt even though universities have systematically violated the civil rights of roughly half of the student body, staff, and faculty. It’s likely there are more Title IX violations at OSU that weren’t easily identifiable by my initial search of various university websites. But OCR investigations don’t usually go beyond the allegations identified by the complainant. So there might be more work to be done……

2. It’s also disappointing that universities like OSU have large and growing staffs of highly paid “diversicrats” — e.g., nearly 90 diversity-related administrative employees at OSU at a cost of more than $7 million in salaries and benefits annually, according to a 2018 analysis by The College Fix. Aren’t these diversity officers supposed to be the campus “diversity/Title IX police” and shouldn’t they be responsible for enforcing Title IX’s prohibition of sex discrimination, which is required for universities that receive generous federaltaxpayer financial assistance that totals to hundreds of millions of dollars annually for OSU? I’m not getting paid, and yet I’m exposing Title IX violations at OSU and other universities — shouldn’t that be one of the responsibilities of the small armies of full-time campus diversicrats? And shouldn’t the federal government do a better job of holding universities like OSU accountable for Title IX compliance before handing over hundreds of billions of dollars in taxpayer money to universities that routinely and openly engage in civil rights violations?

Universities like OSU constantly brag about their theoretical commitments to “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and demonstrate that commitment by spending millions of dollars annually on diversity staffs. And yet they often, in reality, demonstrate a commitment to “uniformity, inequity, and exclusion” by offering illegal single-sex, female-only programs, scholarships, fellowships, financial aid, awards, camps, centers, commissions, etc. that illegally discriminate based on sex in violation of federal civil rights laws.

There’s more work to be done here, but I’m off to a pretty good start — OSU is the latest example — on my mission to have Title IX enforced uniformly instead of the historical highly selective enforcement of federal civil rights for only some preferred groups, but not others.

