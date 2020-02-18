When bad ‘facts’ downplay a good economy, part 2: Are most Americans really living paycheck to paycheck?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 17:09 Hits: 0

Many of us get much of our news and information from social media. But much of that news and info is distorted or just plain wrong. Take this graphic I saw on Facebook. It’s the sort of thing a friend might share with you:

It’s the sort of thing an activist or partisan would cook up. It has no interest in context or nuance or presenting a complete picture of economic trends. You are dumber and less informed for reading it. So here’s what I am going to do as a sort of case study. I am going to do six blog posts examining each of these economic claims as a way of showing how facts get distorted to make a political point.

Here’s the first one: When bad ‘facts’ downplay a good economy, part 1: Stagnant wages.

Here’s the second one: “Nearly 80% live paycheck to paycheck.” Now this number seems to come from a CareerBuilder survey that found 78 percent of US workers say they live paycheck to paycheck to make ends meet. Actually, based on the survey data, I think it’s 78 percent of workers making under $100,000.

Anyway, a more rigorous way to get at this issue of financial vulnerability is the Federal Reserve’s annual report on household well–being. The most recent one found that 39 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t be able to scrape together the cash to meet a $400 emergency expense, while 61 percent said they would cover it with cash, savings, or a credit card paid off at the next statement.

Now here’s what’s weird and why you need to be careful with surveys: A footnote in the survey highlights 2016 research that found 76 percent of households had at least $400 in liquid assets, far higher than even the 60 percent with cash or its equivalent.

See, there’s a thing called the “credit card debt puzzle,” where some people choose to hold both high–interest credit card debt and cash that could be used to pay down that debt. And the survey itself poses the question: “Although so many incurring additional costs for a modest expense is disconcerting, it is possible that some would choose to borrow even if they had $400 available, preserving their cash as a buffer for other expenses.”

Here is the bottom line: The Fed reports only 12 percent of adults would be unable to cover a $400 emergency medical expense by any means, and 17 percent cannot pay “some” bills. (Also check out this Twitter thread, which notes that 25 percent of those billed as being unable to cover $400 with borrowing or selling make more than $75,000 a year.)

And speaking of surveys, CNN finds that 76 percent rate economic conditions in the US today as “very or somewhat good” — the highest share since 80 percent in February 2001. And another Gallup poll reports that nine in 10 Americans are “satisfied with the way things are going in their personal life,” a new high in the four decades that the firm has asked the question. Finally, a recent Federal Reserve survey finds 75 percent of US adults say they are either “doing okay or living comfortably,” 56 percent say they are better off than their parents were at the same age (versus 25 percent saying “about the same” and 19 percent “worse off”), and 64 percent rate their local economic conditions as “good” or “excellent.”

Special thanks to AEI intern Gayoung Lee for contributing to research for this blog series.

The post When bad ‘facts’ downplay a good economy, part 2: Are most Americans really living paycheck to paycheck? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/when-bad-facts-downplay-a-good-economy-part-2-are-most-americans-really-living-paycheck-to-paycheck/