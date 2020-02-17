The future of blockchain: My long-read Q&A with Paul Vigna

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 17 February 2020 13:30 Hits: 5

Most people will think of cryptocurrency when they hear the word “blockchain.” But the potential uses of blockchain technology — being an immutable record of transactions and contracts, maintained by a completely decentralized network — extend far beyond just money. For one, it could give us access to a permanent record for all transactions and contracts, without needing to rely on banks or Big Tech companies. Paul Vigna joined me on Political Economy this week to discuss these many possible applications, and their implications.

Paul is a markets reporter for The Wall Street Journal, where he covers equities and the economy. He is also a columnist and anchor for MoneyBeat, and he is the co-author — with Michael Casey — of both The Age of Cryptocurrency and, most recently, The Truth Machine: The Blockchain and the Future of Everything.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: Here’s how you and your co–author explain what blockchain technology is. Lucky for you, I’m going to explain it via your book, not force you to sit here and explain it, but it’s a pretty good explanation. Let me read just a couple of sentences:

“In essence, the blockchain is a digital ledger, shared across a decentralized network of independent computers, which update it in a way that allows anyone to prove the record is complete and uncorrupted. The blockchain achieves this with a special algorithm and better than a common piece of software run by all the computers in the network. The result is an immutable record that everyone can trust and that’s not managed by a single centralized intermediary.”

It’s a pretty good description. And then you write — I love this — “A bunch of computers managing data with fancy math tools might not seem like a big deal. But of course, the point of the book is it’s a very big deal. And not just of cryptocurrencies.”

So let me start by asking you: What problem does blockchain solve in an advanced economy like America’s that already has a very high level of trust and pretty good intermediaries, such as banks and credit card companies, and corporate cloud computing companies. What problem does it solve for Americans, potentially?

Vigna: Well that’s the huge problem. And you kind of hit on the big question right at the top, right? What problem does this solve? You can argue that either way, really. I mean, you’re right. We do have a lot of trusted intermediaries. We do have a lot of networks and systems and online this and that in this country that work very well, right? We’re able to do a lot of things, and most developing economies have similar systems. And you could say, “Well, there’s nothing that this solves that we don’t already do.” Or you could look at it and you could say, “Well, yes, of course we do all those things, but there are breakdowns here and here. There are inefficiencies here and here.” And this software could help improve all those processes.

This book now is almost two years old, which just astounds me. Our other one is almost five years old, which is unbelievable.

We’re currently well into this software and this process existing. But we are still trying to hash out — no pun intended — what exactly it can do.

You open up the book with a refugee camp, where there are people who don’t have any papers, whose identities are difficult to prove. You can see where there’s a very low level of trust, something like this potentially would be super useful. But in the States, not quite as obvious.

So just about every single thing that you can do with a computer — somebody has said, “We’re going to put a blockchain on that and we’re going to fix that.” So everything is being explored, but what uses seem more likely?

Let’s look at one instance. In the capital markets, if you are a person who wants to start a company, and you want to raise equity and you want to go public and you want to have shareholders. There are a million different processes to do that — to handle that entire life cycle of a company. A lot of different people control different parts of it. It is all siloed in different places. There are a lot of different controls, and sometimes those things break down. And you’re probably also familiar with the situation where a company holds an annual shareholder vote, and when they tally up the votes — and this doesn’t happen all the time, but it does happen — they find that they have more votes than they have shareholders on record because the records are not always kept well. This ostensibly could help with that.

A man works beneath a display showing the market price of Bitcoin on the floor of the Consensus 2018 blockchain technology conference in New York City, New York, U.S., May 16, 2018. Via REUTERS/Mike Segar

This could streamline the process of raising capital, issuing debt, and recording that debt, because you would have all of that on one master program. All of that would be held in one master database, so you would create shares. It would be recorded on one blockchain. You would sell them. Those transactions would be recorded. You would know exactly who owns your stock, exactly how many shares are outstanding, and who should be eligible to vote when these shareholder votes come up. That’s one possible thing that could be very powerful if and when that process is perfected and commercialized, and it’s rolled out.

The people who are working on these technologies and hoping to create companies and bring companies hope that their company will be the next huge mega company, that they’ll be a $100 billion company. What are the use cases that get people most excited, even if they’re a few years off yet?

Right. Well, they’re all a few years off. Again, Bitcoin was introduced 11 years ago, and any non–Bitcoin application that could reach the mainstream — that could really have some penetration and some utility — is still years off. There are a couple that I think are interesting but are still mainly theoretical, and then there are a couple that I think are more practical. So let’s just go through those.

I think the idea that you could use this for voting is fascinating. And there are people that are trying to do it — to try to take this process and put it into that whole convoluted process of voting. When you think about ballot stuffing and dead people voting, when you talk about voter fraud, the idea that you could have an immutable, incorruptible record of who is eligible to vote and when they voted, which would be powerful. However, right now, it’s still very far off, but that’s what I think is interesting.

Another one is: Anybody who has bought a house understands how frustrating and time consuming and slow the process is with the title search, the actual selling of the house, recording the deed, all that stuff. If you could have all that in a massive shared database, where the title search would take minutes instead of weeks — fascinating, right? But still largely theoretical.

You were mentioning the voting, and in the United States and most advanced economies, where there’s high trust, there seems to be a bit less trust. And you mentioned the voting but also what people are seeing on the internet: Is that real? Is this fake news? Is it a fake video? Is there a way to use potentially blockchain to confirm that what people are seeing is the real deal?

Yeah. There is. I think you will probably end up with a situation, when you’re talking about that especially, you’re always going to have people trying to work their way around it. Right? For one thing, for example, it’s really sort of an offshoot of copyright, which is another idea people have had. You have this unbreakable timestamp. If anyone’s ever used a notary, you’d go to the notary and they put a stamp on your document and it’s recorded and it’s official. This is a digitized version of that.

Anything that you can digitize, you can embed into a transaction on a blockchain that gets recorded. So one of the things Mike and I did with our first book was to digitize a PDF of it, and we included that in a transaction. So now, for all time, if anyone came and said that they wrote The Age of Cryptocurrency and it wasn’t us, we can go back to that transaction, unpack it, and show that on this date and on this time we had this book right here, and it’s ours and it’s real, and that’s our proof of ownership. You could take that kind of a system and port over to something where you could thwart a lot of the fake news and all that kind of stuff. So copyright is a big one that people talk about, too.

I think with all of these I want to get to two that are more promising, but I think that, with all of these, what people are discovering is that this technology is still nascent. It is still being built. It is still being perfected. There are a myriad of problems. I mean, look, you talk about a company like Microsoft, Apple, companies that have been developing their software for decades. If you own any Microsoft products, any Apple products, you know that you are constantly getting software updates. They are still working on their software. They’re still perfecting their software. So it can be a long time before this stuff is ready to go into production.

Would you expect cryptocurrency ultimately to be the most important application of this technology?

Probably. And that’s kind of where I was going eventually. The two applications that I think are the most promising — and probably within the next five years — would be, first, the idea of this within the capital markets. In other words, what I was talking about before with a situation where companies can issue debt and track their debt on a blockchain and stocks could be sold. I think that could happen, possibly, within the next five years.

Employees work on bitcoin mining computers at Bitminer Factory in Florence, Italy, April 6, 2018. Picture taken April 6, 2018. Via REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

And the other one is the original one: currency. Bitcoin was developed originally to support a currency — Bitcoin. That still is probably the most likely use case that we’re going to see in the next couple of years.

The irony is that it is probably not going to come from Bitcoin. It is going to come from either a central bank or a company like Facebook. That has been the most interesting twist to this whole story over the past year.

I remember when people were talking about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. It was this libertarian technology that involved people, not big institutions — certainly not government — being able to transact with each other. But now you’re talking central banks. You’re talking about some of the largest corporations in the world.

So it seems to me the expectations for what cryptocurrency is and how it will be used have certainly changed a lot over the past three years.

It has. Absolutely. And personally, I still think we’re going to end up in a world where you are going to have a myriad of competing digital currencies. To an extent, you kind of have that now. A lot of what we do is already electronic. If you’re using credit cards, if you’re using Venmo or PayPal, or mobile apps, if you’re using a bank’s mobile service, a lot of what you’re doing is already digitized.

The question now is: Are governments going to start digitizing the sovereign currency? Are you going to have a digital version of the US dollar? Which would really be fascinating to think about. If you go to Amazon and you’re paying with a credit card, you would actually be paying with a wallet that would have digital dollars in it. So you wouldn’t be going through a credit card company, you would just have that.

In that exact scenario, why is that better than the current status quo? Is it because there’d be less of a transaction fee?

Yes, exactly. It’s not necessarily whether it’s better. The question is whether it’s more convenient. Right now, you can’t really spend cash online. So everything works around a credit card. PayPal is probably the closest to it, actually. And it’s interesting. The guys who invented PayPal essentially saw it as being the same thing as Bitcoin. And to get it up and running, they had to make a series of compromises. So it ended up being less than actual digital cash. But it’s just: Would it be more convenient? Would it be faster?

The real advantage is privacy. When I go into — and I’m in Manhattan right now — virtually any store in Manhattan and I can buy something and I can pay with cash. And that is a private transaction that only I and the merchant are privy to. Nobody knows what to be exchanged. Nobody knows how much it was. If I pay with a credit card, the credit card company knows how much money I just spent. Eventually the credit ratings agencies are going to know exactly what I spent. A half dozen institutions are going to have some insight into that transaction.

So a lot of this is going to come down to privacy. Online, when you’re spending money, you have no real privacy. There are institutions that have to process those transactions and they all know what you’re spending. That’s not the worst thing in the world, but it is the reality. With digital money, you could have that privacy of cash online. I think an interesting point too, Jim, is do people care about that? Obviously a lot of people don’t care.

The issue of privacy has come up in a variety of podcasts, and certainly a lot of activists and politicians were talking about privacy. But my baseline is that as long as someone does not have access to your funds or your web history, people don’t care about privacy.

Yeah. I think privacy is an important issue. I think people who care about it more are not people who are actually online. Most people online don’t really care. But think about this: Do you want a company like Facebook — and I’m not saying Facebook is bad or evil — that already has a lot of information about you to know exactly what you’re spending online? It’s a really good question.

Theoretically, in the future, you might be spending with their proto–cryptocurrency, Libra. Is that going to happen?

I know they’re still working on it. They’re still building it. They’re still developing it. The issue with them is going to be regulatory and political. Can they get regulatory approvals to operate this thing? Essentially, how is it going to be categorized? How’s it going to be classified? How is it going to live under the financial codes that we have now? That all still needs to be worked out.

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies in front of a projection of a “Zuck Buck” at a House Financial Services Committee hearing examining the company’s plan to launch a digital currency on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. Via REUTERS/Erin Scott

The problem is that Facebook is not exactly popular in Washington DC right now. So the problems for Libra are more legal and regulatory and political than they are technical.

Yes, I detect deep skepticism, certainly among American policymakers. For Facebook having any greater access to our lives, whether it’s digital currency or anything else.

But the interesting thing — the fascinating thing — with Facebook and Libra — the name of their currency that they created — is that announcing Libra was a sea change moment for digital money. Until then it was all Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple. It was all these little Wild West, open sourced, crypto–anarchists, libertarians. It was all these different efforts and governments were paying attention. Companies were paying attention but they weren’t going overboard.

But when Facebook announced it, when a company that already has two billion — more than two billion users across its various products — said, “We’re going to create money,” everybody started taking this very, very seriously and now, you have virtually every central bank in the world exploring this technology and trying to determine whether they should use it and how they should use it. And you have every government taking it seriously, and you have other companies taking it seriously.

So whether or not Libra itself ever launches, I think it showed that the technology could be implemented by anybody, and that anybody could be a group of developers, or a large company, or a central bank, and it just it changed the entire narrative around the idea of digital money.

Early in the book, you list a number of potential use cases, and many of them have the word “decentralized.” And a lot of people are now worried about that. Too much of the economy — in particular technology — has become centralized, that we have these few big technology companies who dominate social media, dominate search, and dominate online commerce. Is the blockchain also a threat to those business models in any way?

Well…

Or not? Because they have data, they have the developers, and they have the scientists.

I think that this fault line of centralized systems versus decentralized systems is a key fault line in everything that is going to happen over the next five, 10, or 20 years. It encompasses privacy. It encompasses sovereignty. It is a key issue. Right now, the centralizers are way ahead of the decentralizers. The decentralizers are Bitcoin — everyone supporting Bitcoin. There are a bunch of people who are trying to build new versions of the World Wide Web that would not allow for the kind of centralization that exists with Amazon and Facebook and Google.

You have this whole effort over here of people who are looking at the way things developed and saying, “Oh my God, this is actually kind of terrible. We have no privacy. We have no actual personal sovereignty. Companies have access to everything you do and they’re manipulating you. This is terrible.”

They’re not necessarily wrong, but they have a gigantic, huge uphill battle before they can topple a Google or Facebook or Twitter or any of these large, centralized institutions. So I think it’s a big issue, but I think right now it’s a very lopsided issue.

Is this a job–destroying technology? Because again, as I read through the use cases, it sounds like you’re getting rid of a lot of middlemen, a lot of intermediaries. Is just another technology that is going to cost a lot of high paying jobs?

Yes, but the other half of that is, of course! I mean, every single technology does that. I discovered that at one point, the word “computer” was a job description. A computer in the 30s and 40s and into the 50s was somebody who compiled numbers. It was a job. Companies hired people to do math. That’s what a “computer” was, like a “miner.” Then they actually started automating that.

The interesting thing is that IBM’s first big computer in the late 40s, when they unveiled the thing, they didn’t call it a computer because Tom Watson — the founder of IBM — didn’t want to put that label on the machine because he was afraid people would say exactly what you’re saying. So they called it something else. They called it a “calculating machine.” They didn’t call it a computer. But that’s what computers were. So computers took away jobs in the 40s, and throughout the history of computing, other jobs were created.

Via Twenty20

Every technology is going to destroy some jobs somewhere. I’m very sensitive to the issue I’m getting. I’m not trying to downplay it, but the reality is: Technology shifts the way we work. So some jobs will probably be destroyed. A lot of middlemen jobs that you’re talking about. Probably something else will be created to replace it.

This is almost the classic case of that phenomenon where — I’m again just going through the use cases — you can see how that would eliminate some jobs, but given that, we don’t know how the technology is going to advance. We don’t know what new things people are going to think about as far as how to use it. It’s almost impossible to predict what those new jobs will be, while it’s very easy to predict the kinds of jobs that would be lost.

Oh yeah, of course. You can’t. I mean if I could, good God, I’d start a company. The funny thing is that people are going to try, and that’s creative destruction, right? I mean, people are going to try to figure out what the next pivot is. People are going to try to come up with the next thing and you will see a lot of people building. And part of that you saw reflected in the groundswell around Bitcoin and blockchain. People said, “Oh my God, this technology is going to create X new things and we can do this, that, and everything. And you’ve seen a lot of companies come in, and we’ve seen a lot of capital going into trying to build new things around this technology and create jobs.

There’s certainly a lot of smart people, a lot of money who might not know yet know exactly what this is going to be them but think it will be something. And something valuable.

Yeah.

I often like to ask my guests a question from Twitter. So how about this one? How likely is it that cryptocurrency is going to replace regular money in our lifetimes?

My answer would be that, well, look at it this way. People have been talking about the demise of cash for probably 40 years, at least.

It’s a pretty durable technology, cash.

Yeah. I have cash in my wallet right now. And people around the world still spend cash. It varies from nation to nation. Some nations are much further ahead in digitizing not just the governments, but the way people use money. I think that Sweden is almost virtually cash free. In China — I haven’t been to China, but people say — cash use is dwindling. Everyone does things electronically. In other countries, cash is still king. In this country people — I’m counting on the numbers off the top of my head, Jim — still use cash more than you think it is.

Will cryptocurrencies replace what we think of as money? I don’t think it will replace it, but I think eventually, it will just come to be part of what we think of as money.

Finally, what do you think the technology looks like, 10 years from now? Because right now, it seems like a novelty.

If it develops, I think in 10 years from now, the technology is going to look boring.

I think if it works, if it gets perfected, it gets built, if it gets commercialized, what is going to happen is that a lot of what we do now is going to be replaced by these blockchain–based computer systems, but they’re all going to run in the background of our daily lives, and you won’t really see it. And you won’t really care about it. Look, how many people right now — and I couldn’t do it if you put me to this, either — could explain to you how an internal combustion engine works? How many people could explain to you all there is?

Probably some, but not as many as we would think.

How many people can use a car? Everybody. So I think blockchain, eventually, if it works and grows, it’ll be like that. It’ll be the thing that is powering a lot of what we do, but it’s going to be in the background. It’s going to be under the hood. You’re not going to see it. Right now it’s a novelty, and it’s interesting, and it’s fascinating, and you have all this color around Bitcoin and the libertarians and the rebels and all that stuff. If this develops, it is going to be something that you’re just not going to really talk about anymore.

My guest today has been Paul Vigna. Paul, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Yeah, thanks for having me, Jim!

The post The future of blockchain: My long-read Q&A with Paul Vigna appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/technology-and-innovation/the-future-of-blockchain-my-long-read-qa-with-paul-vigna/