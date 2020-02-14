Is the American Dream still alive? My long-read Q&A with Michael Strain

Articles

Are wages stagnating? Is economic mobility in decline? Is the middle class hollowing out? And what should we do about income inequality, deaths of despair, and left-behind regions of the country? On last week’s episode of Political Economy, my colleague Michael Strain answered these questions and more as we discussed his upcoming book, The American Dream Is Not Dead: (But Populism Could Kill It).

Michael Strain is the director of economic policy studies and the Arthur F. Burns Chair in Political Economy here at AEI. Previously, he worked for the US Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. He is a columnist for Bloomberg Opinion, and his essays and op-eds have been published by The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, National Review, and The Weekly Standard.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: The final song in Bruce Springsteen’s 1984 album, “Born in the USA” — his most commercially successful album — is “My Hometown.” It’s a nostalgic meditation on American decline, and I think this bit of it is most relevant for our conversation today:

“Now, Main Street’s whitewashed windows and vacant stores, seem like there ain’t nobody wants to come down here no more. They’re closing down the textile mill across the railroad tracks. Foreman says, ‘These jobs are gone, boys. And they ain’t coming back.’”

I mentioned the boss because near the start of your book, you write, “Bruce Springsteen’s songs are brilliant and moving, but most of us aren’t characters in a Springsteen song.” But that’s not what I seem to read in The New York Times or hear from populist politicians on the left and right. The economic story they tell is that, at least since the release of that Springsteen album in the 1980s, the American Dream has stopped working for most of us, and especially working class men. They tell a tale of stagnation and inequality caused by incompetent or rapacious elites.

And while we’re going to dig into a number of these specific economic issues, I want to start by asking you if there was some sort of common mistake that all these folks make, which has led them to their pessimism.

Strain: No, I don’t think that there’s one common mistake. At least, there is no one common mistake that jumps out to me, although an inadequate appreciation of Bruce Springsteen’s music is probably a widely-held mistake.

I think that there are a number of mistakes. I mean, I think people naturally focus on the negative — you’d follow an ambulance or a firetruck down the street, but you don’t follow a wedding limousine.

Bad news sells.

Bad news sells. I think that people recently have been confusing pockets of problems for the broader picture of American life. It is true that there are cities and towns that have been left behind by technological automation and globalization, and that’s made life a lot more difficult for people who live in those places. But that is not the common experience. That’s happened to a minority of places.

But it’s not as if it’s happened to the 99 percent, because that would be saying that, for most people, things have gotten no better — if not worse — decade after decade.

Yeah, that’s right.

All right. Let’s start by doing a little bit of a definition of a question: When we’re talking about the American Dream, what are we talking about exactly?

Well, it’s a hard concept to nail down, and it means different things to different people. In the book, I quote The New York Times as stating that a well-manicured lawn has often been considered central to the American Dream — just to illustrate the breadth of definitions. A happy home life, a comfortable retirement, home ownership, and two cars in the driveway — these are all parts of the American Dream.

The component I focus on the most is the economic one. And I think that is at the heart of the American Dream: a chicken in every pot, the ability of your children to do better than you — generational progress — and your own ability to advance in the labor market in the economy. That seems to me to be really the central part of the American Dream.

Like rising living standards.

Right.

And we can try to find what that means. If may just mean more stuff — bigger flat screens every year, I don’t know.

And “not dead” seems like a low bar. I think people want it alive and thriving.

“Dead”?

Yeah. “Dead” is a low bar, yeah, that is right. Just because the American Dream isn’t dead, doesn’t mean it’s thriving. So how is it doing, beyond having a pulse?

Well, people say it’s dead. President Trump very directly said it’s dead a few years ago.

But now resurrected, I think he would say it’s now resurrected.

Well, I wonder what he would say. I think we’ll find out when we roll into the general election campaign. My guess is he will say that everything was terrible. And then, “I came along, and now things are great, and if I leave, things will revert to being terrible.” So I think he will continue to adopt a baseline of “terrible” and present himself as the only way to deviate from that baseline.

Bernie Sanders said the American Dream has become a nightmare for many. Ray Dalio, a billionaire investor, said that the American Dream is lost. Tucker Carlson, just a few months ago, said the American Dream is dying and referred to a great Dark Age in which we are living. So this is a common statement. And even people who don’t say it’s lost or dead will say it’s fading, it’s in decline, and that is a less accurate characterization of today’s reality than it was of the reality in the 1970s or 1980s. And I think that’s just wrong. I think it’s analytically wrong.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan, U.S. October 27, 2019. Via REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

When people make that case, it seems to be that almost the number one thing they’ll say has to do with what people earn: wages. They’ll say that wages since the 1970s haven’t gone anywhere, or if they have gone up, it’s been so minimal as to not even be noticeable. You disagree with that?

I do. I think it confuses the reality. If you look at the behavior of wages, let’s get a few preliminaries out of the way —

So what we’re concerned about is sort of middle-class, not some average number that’s being distorted by people at the very top, but median wages, middle-class wages. That kind of thing, right?

Yeah. So if you look at the wages of what you might call “typical workers” — these are workers in the services sector who are not managers or supervisors, workers in the manufacturing sector who are production workers, workers in the construction sector who are construction workers. Basically, workers, not managers. That group constitutes about 80 percent of all workers.

And so look at those workers. You can look at their wages over time for many, many decades. If you look at their wages, you see a period of pretty rapid increase in their wages following World War II and throughout the 1960s. And then you get to the mid-1970s, where things started to break down and you did have a period of wage stagnation. You even had a period of declining inflation-adjusted wages until the early to mid-1990s.

What happened in that period — between the immediate postwar decades and 1990s — that made wages not go anywhere in real terms?

Part of it was inflation. So we’re talking about inflation-adjusted wages. There was obviously a lot of inflation that ate into the purchasing power of wages. There was not a great productivity surge like we saw in the 1990s, which helped workers tremendously. So it was a number of things.

You have a pretty rapid growth following World War II until, say, the early to mid-1970s, and a period of stagnation and even periods of decline from say the mid-1970s to the early to mid-1990s. Then you have the current period we’re in, where since July 1990 — which was a business cycle peak — wages have grown by about one-third for this group of typical workers.

And that’s adjusted for inflation.

It’s adjusted for inflation.

Does that inflation include college costs, education costs, and health care costs? Often people will point out that those inflation adjustments don’t include health care or education because we all think that those numbers have gone wild, and therefore have eaten up all the wage gains, but these numbers include those?

Yes, these numbers include those costs.

So since the early 1990s, wages have increased by about a third. That’s a considerable increase in purchasing power. That meant that if your salary was $100, your salary is now $133. That’s quite a bit.

However, it’s not as rapid as the increases were for the top one percent. It’s not something that we should pat ourselves on the back for.

Was it more during those immediate, postwar decades? Did wages for the typical worker go up faster back then, in the 50s and 60s?

They did. The further back you go, the harder it is to account for inflation. But yes, I think it’s safe to say that wages did grow faster, and we should want wages to grow faster than they have been growing. And we should be putting in place public policies to try and help wages grow faster than they have been growing.

Via Twenty20

So I’m not saying we should be complacent. I’m simply saying that a one-third increase in the purchasing power of wages for a typical worker over the last 30 years is not stagnant. It’s much closer to a steady, solid growth than it is to stagnation.

Do you have any idea how that compares to how other countries have done since 1990 as well? Would we be doing pretty well compared to other rich, advanced economies or in the middle? Any idea?

It depends on the specific period that you’re looking at.

I think what we want to know is: is that good? Because it’s a number and yes, 34 percent is a lot better than 0 percent. But is that good compared to how all other countries have done? Is it good compared to how well we’ve done in the past? I want some frame of reference.

Well, it’s very good compared to the two-decade period that came before it. It’s very good compared to, say, 1973 to 1993. Whether it’s good is ultimately subjective. My argument is that it’s not good enough, it’s not something we should be satisfied with, and we should be aggressively trying to help workers to be able to command higher wages in the labor market.

But it’s not stagnant. If you are a worker, the truth of your situation is: you will see your wages grow, you will see your purchasing power increase — your hard work will pay off. And you should have confidence about those things. If you work hard and put in effort and make yourself more skilled and try as hard as you can, the labor market is going to reward that, because that is the typical experience.

That is not what you hear from elected leaders in both political parties. It’s not what you hear from commentators. It’s not what you hear from many public intellectuals. It’s the wrong message to be sending people.

The 1990s — for a lot of people, maybe that’s a long time ago. What about the 2000s, or maybe the period leading up to the 2016 election? Supposedly that was really the triumph of populism. What did wages do in that decade leading up to Trump’s victory?

Part of the argument that I advance is exactly what you just said: The year 1990 is a pretty far in the rear-view mirror right now. When people hear politicians or commentators say that wages have been stagnant for decades, they think that references to their own wages. If you go back to 1970 — that’s now 50 years ago — there were a whole lot of workers who were working today who weren’t working in 1970. It’s just not the right frame of reference.

It is important, I think, to underline what you mentioned — which is that 1990 was 30 years ago at this point. That was three decades ago. There are many people in the labor market right now who weren’t working in 1990.

What about the 1970s? Were there economists talking about what wages were doing in the 1920s?

Yeah, it would be similar to that.

And it seems like that’s what’s going on right now.

Yeah. I think when we’re trying to characterize what’s happening in the economy for workers, I don’t know that you want to go back 50 years to make those comparisons.

But how about the period leading up to 2016? People would say, “You had a great recession. Even before that, you saw stagnant wages. Workers were angry, so they voted for the person who was saying, ‘The elites have failed. You vote for me.’”

What do we see in wages in the period leading right up to that? Was this a steady rise since 1990, or did most of those gains come during the internet boom?

So we’re talking about a trend over time. So there were years of below-average wage growth and years of above-average wage growth during that time period.

The years following the Great Recession were very disappointing for wage growth. I think part of the explanation behind this surge of populism that’s led to President Trump’s election is the lackluster performance of the economy — what that did to people’s pocketbooks, what that did to their expectations about the future, what that did to their psychology played a material role.

A worker manoeuvres a lift as financial headlines play across a ticker in Times Square, New York, January 22, 2008. Via REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

And politicians in both parties have exploited that anxiety and exploited that frustration for their own political gain. The president wants to say immigrants are to blame, China is to blame, the elites who favor free trade, and the elites who only care about GDP growth are to blame. Democrats want to say that Wall Street is to blame, the top one percent is to blame, and the game is rigged, et cetera.

The anxiety and the frustration that have fueled populism on both sides of the aisle have their roots in the Great Recession, which collided with longer-term, slower-burning trends. So for decades, we’ve been seeing technological automation affect the labor market, reduce the share of employment in traditionally middle-skill, middle-class occupations.

What kind of occupations are those?

Manufacturing jobs, for instance. For decades, we’ve seen globalization put downward pressure on wages. These are longer-term, slower-burning trends. The Great Recession collided with those and was like a gut punch. And that created massive dislocation and real suffering.

Isn’t that exactly the case? The argument is that globalization particularly has “hollowed out” — I think that’s the phrase — the middle class over the past 40 years and created these big chunks of America where people are left behind. Maybe they have jobs, but they’re not like the old jobs. These are the very low-wage jobs and so that’s the big complaint: it’s been globalization and trade and immigrants and that kind of economic openness that has led to the disappearance of the American middle class.

Yeah. That’s the narrative, although that alone is not enough to explain populism and the rise of populist politics.

Do you think that’s the correct economic explanation? The middle class disappeared and the reason it’s disappeared is too much trade and too many immigrants.

No, I don’t think that’s right.

So, it’s certainly right that the share of overall employment that are in those kinds of traditional, middle-class, middle-skill jobs has been decreasing over many decades. And it’s a lot less than it was, say, 50 years ago. That’s overwhelmingly due to technology and automation. Globalization likely played some role, but not nearly what the anti-free trade people in the public square right now would have you believe.

Of course, that’s not the end of the story. In the book, I discuss the emergence of a new middle class. The economy is dynamic. So, for example, technology walks into a bank, and the form it takes is an ATM. The ATM doesn’t put the CEO of the bank out of work. The ATM doesn’t put the lowest paid people in the bank out of work — the custodians and whoever else.

But the ATM does pose a direct threat to cashiers. Because cashiers would engage in tasks that required precision, attention to detail, and following a set of steps precisely. That’s what you have to do to deposit a check. That’s what you have to do to distribute a $100 cash withdrawal. And those tasks had to be done right over and over and over again. As a consequence, cashiers 50 years ago needed to have some skills. They didn’t need to have as many skills as the CEO, but they needed to have more skills than the lowest paid workers. They were right there in the middle. And that’s the kind of job that technology proved very amenable to replacing.

But that doesn’t mean that we will live in a world where —

Where you have a completely bifurcated world, where everyone’s either some sort of analyst making well into six figures and everybody else are butlers.

So what are these new middle jobs? What are they and do they pay?

They do pay. They pay in the middle.

Via REUTERS

But do they pay the way they did for people who worked in steel mills? I think that’s the kind of economy that a lot of people think that we’ve lost — we’ve lost that kind of manufacturing. Men would go there. And now you’re saying we’ve replaced the factory jobs with personal care jobs or home health care jobs, and those aren’t jobs for men.

We have replaced jobs that were heavy on physical labor with jobs that require more interpersonal skills and those types of softer skills. In some cases, that’s going to be harder for men than for others. But workers need to be willing to adapt to the changing economy that they face. And these are serious challenges. There’s no question about that, but these are not insurmountable challenges.

That’s been the message: You don’t have to adapt. No longer will you be asked to adapt. You won’t be asked to change your skills. You won’t be asked to move. What you do now, you can always do it. I’m not sure where in the world that’s true and it’s also not a terrible place to live with a lot of economic stagnation.

Yeah, I think that’s right. I think the message that many people in the white working class are hearing is that message, and that’s not the right message. First of all, things aren’t as dire as you would think from listening to these kind of pro-populist sources. It is of course the case that some towns have been left behind, but the overwhelming majority of towns that were disproportionate manufacturing centers in the early 1970s have successfully transitioned to new industries.

How much of America is “left behind” America? It seems to me the story is that jobs are offshored to other places, not to machine land, but to other countries. And therefore, big chunks of America were hollowed out, and that process, which maybe began in the 70s, got a lot worse with China being a bigger part of the world economy in 2000. And then you had sort of this collapse in the early 2000s where all the jobs went to China, and these communities just never recovered.

Yeah, look, it’s the minority of places. Well over half of places that were disproportionate manufacturing centers in the early 1970s have successfully transitioned. And that’s the gist of how we should be going forward for the places that haven’t yet transitioned.

Should we have not let China into the global economy? So those jobs wouldn’t have left, and they would have stayed here in the United States? Would we be better off?

I think that’s the argument: The mistake was that we should never have forced American workers to compete with Chinese workers. Put aside the impact on China — America would be better off today if we had not opened ourselves up to that kind of trading relationship with China.

I think that’s just wrong. I agree with you that that’s the narrative out there, but I think that narrative is just incorrect. The aggressiveness with which China entered the global economic system proved to be disruptive. People expected it would be disruptive. But I think that the degree to which it was disruptive has caught many people by surprise, and public policy should do more to help workers who are going through a time of transition, whether it’s caused by China or not.

But on the whole, trade has helped the United States. On the whole, trade has helped the working class. The benefits of trade with China are much more diffused and harder to identify. The costs are much more concentrated. And again, public policy should help people who are hit by those kinds of transitions.

You were talking about that 34 percent figure, but with that 34 percent figure in wage growth since 1990 in real terms, would that have been higher if we had tighter borders, let in fewer immigrants and done less trading with China, and not allowed companies to move jobs to China? Would that have depressed that 34 percent number, which you yourself have said you wish were better?

My guess is it’s propping it up, not depressing it.

So it might’ve been lower is what you’re saying, if not for the openness?

Yeah.

What makes you think that?

Well, a first-order effect of trade — particularly with China — has been lower prices for consumer goods. The wage growth figures we talked about are adjusted for inflation. And so when inflation is lower, the purchasing power of wages goes up.

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He during a signing ceremony for “phase one” of the U.S.-China trade agreement in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 15, 2020. Via REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

More than that, the entire debate about trade and globalization, I think, gets the issue of jobs wrong. Trade is not about jobs. The economy should be able to support people who want to work, whether or not the United States is doing a lot of international trade, doing a little amount of international trade. The point of trade is to increase productivity — to allow American workers to do what their best at on the whole and on balance and to allow businesses and firms and sectors to specialize. If you get that productivity increase, that’s going to show up in wages.

The time period we’re talking about is 30 years. That is a long enough time period for these types of effects to show up. If you were to zoom into a particular five-year period where the effects of trade with China were particularly concentrated, could you see some things that look different? Yeah. You probably can. But over the long haul, trade is about efficiency and it’s about productivity.

But we haven’t seen very good productivity for 15 years.

We’ve been having a hard time on that front.

So does that mean that relationship no longer works? All this openness was supposed to boost our productivity, but we haven’t had great productivity for 15 years. Some people might point that out, saying, “Well, whatever the textbooks say, that’s not what’s been happening.”

Yeah. I think the productivity slowdown is one of the most serious challenges facing the United States today. We have to be serious about how we can get that productivity up.

But you still think trade is part of that solution, not part of the problem.

Oh, for sure. The big story about the manufacturing sector is that it’s shedding workers, right? At the same time, manufacturing output is increasing. So productivity is just output per hour of work, output per worker. So you see significant increases in manufacturing productivity. Almost by definition, the public debate concedes that point. The question is the overall economy-wide rate of productivity. And that’s a serious concern.

Certainly, part of the American Dream is upward mobility: you doing better than your parents and your kids doing better than you. What do we know for sure about that? I see headlines — certainly in The New York Times, and I’m sure elsewhere — saying that mobility isn’t what it used to be, that people are stuck at a certain level and they just don’t climb the way they used to. What do we know about that?

There are two questions there. One question is, have people today done better than their parents? And the answer is overwhelmingly yes. If you look at a group of, say, 40-somethings today and compare that to their parents, when their parents were 40-something years old, family income is higher for three-quarters of them. For men, labor market earnings are higher for 60 percent of them.

I’ve heard lower numbers from other sources that are only half, if that. Your findings are different.

My findings are certainly different. A lot of this, you end up in a kind of technical economic debate about how you adjust for inflation…

I feel like there isn’t a debate. I’m not getting a sense about how these issues are covered by a lot of the media that there’s much of a debate. Are they just not seeing this? Are they just not focusing on the right studies, or are they only focusing on the “bad” new studies? I don’t get a sense that there’s a debate about any of these questions, whether it’s wage stagnation, upward mobility, or inequality.

That’s frustrating to me.Take inequality. If you look at the data that are produced by the Congressional Budget Office every year…

Income inequality — is that we’re talking about?

Yes, income inequality on household income. You see that over the last 10 years or so, income inequality growth maybe has slowed to a crawl, or it has actually declined. If you look at the most expansive definition of income that the Congressional Budget Office produces, which accounts for the fact that people pay taxes and receive government transfers, you see a seven percent decline in income inequality since the Great Recession. I don’t see that being discussed in news articles and I don’t see that being discussed in the public square to the extent that it should be.

What about wealth inequality? I seem to hear a lot about that, and that seems to be the high argument that a very small number of people own lot more wealth than they did 20 or 30 years ago. If that number were less, by definition, the rest of us would have more. How concerned are you about increasing wealth inequality?

I’m not terribly concerned about increasing wealth inequality. I think this is a very recent development in the public debate. You’d be forgiven for suggesting that it feels like when the income inequality story started to look a little different, all of a sudden we started focusing on wealth inequality.

Wealth inequality is a tricky subject. It’s extremely difficult to measure wealth. There’s an active debate right now among economists about how best to measure wealth, and different economists are coming up with wildly different estimates.

And again, this seems to be an issue which you’re referring to. There’s a debate, there’s ongoing research. We haven’t reached some final steady opinion. But again, what I mostly hear from the media is that there is no debate. They’ve determined what the reality is, and everybody else is wrong and they’re phoning up numbers, or something like that.

Yeah. The media has been disappointing on this front. I was very surprised when The New York Times published an analysis arguing that the United States essentially has a flat tax where the lowest income households are paying taxes at the same rate as the highest income households, except for the households at the very, very top, where the tax code actually becomes regressive. That’s one example of many where I’ve been surprised by some of the reporting on these issues, but wealth inequality is certainly something to take seriously.

But is it anywhere near enough of a problem to justify things like Senator Sanders’ or Senator Warren’s wealth tax? I don’t think we’re within driving distance of seeing any need for something that radical.

Are you worried about automation and artificial intelligence — that a few people who own the robots will have all the jobs and therefore we had better get a basic income?

Replacing all human workers?

Replacing workers, and therefore killing the American Dream.

On a scale of one to a hundred? My worry about that is maybe a two.

So not two out of 10. Two out of a hundred. People seem very worried that technology is so much more sophisticated than the past that all the jobs are going, but you’re not?

Based on the historical record…

You don’t think this time is different?

Well, I think this time, maybe a bit different — that’s why I said two, and not zero.

But still two out of a hundred. Very low.

Yeah. In some sense, we build a society that we want to live in. People want to work, and business owners want to earn money. And human beings who want to work constitute a pool of available resources that can be employed by businesses in order to generate profit. What we’ve seen over and over again throughout history since the Industrial Revolution is exactly that dynamic — where technology comes along and can do things for much cheaper than human workers can do, and so replaces human workers.

Via Twenty20

But then businesses figure out new uses for workers. And because automation enriches society that people discover that they want things that they didn’t even know they wanted before. Nobody 200 years ago I thought it was absolutely necessary to get on an airplane 20 times a year. Nobody 20 years ago thought it was absolutely necessary to carry a powerful computer in your pocket everywhere you went.

I think the odds are overwhelmingly in favor of that same dynamic playing out. Automation comes along, can do things for cheaper, that increases income in society, that increases the demand for goods and services, new goods and services are better, people want them, and businesses have access to people who want to work in order to help them to earn some money. You end up with a situation where people who want jobs can get jobs, and where everybody is richer. Right now, the unemployment rate is 3.5 percent. Basically, everybody who wants a job can get a job, despite massive increase in technology.

Would wage growth be stronger if we were more productive?

Yeah. Oh, yeah.

So productivity, we need to boost that, as you’ve mentioned earlier.

We do.

Do you think capitalism today is causing deaths of despair? Because that seems to be a critique you hear: that capitalism, as it has been practiced for the last 20 years, is causing people to engage in harmful behaviors, suicides, drug addiction. Is that the problem of modern American capitalism?

I think we know that, for example, suicide deaths are increasing, and that’s a very significant source of concern. I think we don’t really know what’s causing that. A lot of things have happened over the last 10 or 15 years. We had a once-in-a-generation financial crisis and recession that saw a 10 percent unemployment rate and millions and millions of people unemployed for six months or longer. We saw towns and communities that were flooded with opioids in a way that’s pretty shocking when you look at it at the macro level. We have seen the introduction of social media on a widespread scale.

I think social scientists are still trying to sort this out. Are deaths of despair a consequence of drugs? Are they a consequence of economics? Are they a consequence of new technology and loneliness? Whatever the ultimate answer, they’re obviously very serious and worrisome trends that we should be addressing. You might say that all of those things kind of fit under the broader umbrella of capitalism. I think that this just highlights the need to be attuned to these kinds of problems and to do what can be done to deal with them.

In populism, as I understand it, the common element in a lot of people who call themselves populists is that there’s been too much disruption in societies, and people are too at risk, whether it’s from trade, whether it’s from immigration — they don’t talk about it as much, but I also get the sense that technology — these are just too disruptive for people and we’d be better off with less disruption. Do you disagree with that?

Yeah, I disagree with that. I think that what we should want is a growing and dynamic economy that can advance prosperity to as many people as possible.

There is no better jobs program that a growing economy. We’ve seen that very clearly over the past several years, as the labor market has become tighter and tighter. The employment rate for disabled workers has increased by something like 20 percent over the last five years. We are seeing that it’s much easier for people who were incarcerated to find jobs. We are seeing that vulnerable workers are able to get their foot on the ladder and climb in a way that they haven’t been for many, many years. We are seeing the benefits of a hot economy reach the least skilled and least experienced workers. Wage growth for the bottom 10 percent of workers is faster than wage growth at the median and on average. The unemployment rate for high school dropouts is further below its long-run average than the unemployment rate for college graduates.

So we are seeing direct evidence that a hot economy and a growing economy in a dynamic economy spreads its benefits to the most vulnerable workers in society, to the least-skilled workers, to the least experienced workers, and to the lowest-paid workers. That is something that is extremely difficult for public programs to do.

We should want a dynamic economy. We should want a growing economy. And not just for the kind of abstract reasons of “long-run prosperity,” but because that is helpful to workers today.

But we also need to have good public policy in place to help buffer and insure against the downside to that dynamism. We should have a strong social safety net so that no one falls too far, and we should have programs that push economic opportunity to the places it needs to go so that everybody can benefit from an economy that’s growing this dynamically.

There are a couple of ideas in each of those points: the safety net and also pushing growth to parts of the country which aren’t growing.

Well, we need smart unemployment insurance. For example, that is designed not to keep people locked into to being unemployed, but to propel them back into the labor market when they lose their job involuntarily due to some sort of disruptive process, either from technology, globalization, or from whatever. We need public policies to make work pay, to draw people into the workforce. If changes in the economy mean that men without a high school diploma can’t command the type of wages they used to be able to command, then we need to have good earnings subsidies in place, like the earned income tax credit, to supplement the wages they can get in the labor market to make sure that they don’t live in poverty.

What about these left behind areas? These areas — maybe they’re not as massive as what some people say but — the parts of the economy that are struggling. How do you help those parts of the economy? Do you move the commerce department — federal agencies — around? Do you create government-funded tech hubs? There’s a lot of ideas like that to help these areas catch up. Because they’ve stopped catching up.

Pigeons are seen near graffiti in Detroit, Michigan, December 3, 2013. Via REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Certainly places don’t catch up as quickly as they used to. I’m somewhat skeptical of these place-based interventions, certainly when done by the federal government. I think what we want is to push economic opportunity to workers in those locations, and some of the things that I just mentioned could be helpful there. Good programs that can allow people to train for new jobs, perhaps a new industry, so they can command higher wages.

Are there training programs that work? Because it almost seems like a boilerplate. We need to re-train these workers and people say, “Well, name one that actually works.” And then we train people for new jobs — adults.

The existing suite of programs don’t work that well, and it kind of has become a boilerplate. So there are some new programs that are work-based learning models that do seem to show some promise, where the training takes place at a business, and where a business is determining what skills their workers need. So you’re in effect allowing labor demand. You’re allowing market forces to determine in effect the curriculum of training programs, rather than relying on a bureaucrat somewhere in the state capital or Washington to do that. And those have shown some promise. There’s a lot of work to be done to see if they really have the potential that we think they have right now. But I’m reasonably optimistic about that.

And finally, what would you tell policy makers not to do or tell them to avoid? The kind of things that are currently on the plate, but shouldn’t be done.

Well, a lot of the policy proposals that have surfaced and bubbled up due to populism are very destructive. You don’t want to wall off the United States. You don’t want to engage in protectionism. With the kind of current protectionist regime that we’ve put in place against China, the tariffs, if anything, seem to have actually reduced manufacturing employment to some degree. Even the protected industry is seeing some short-term employment losses, to say nothing of the fact that Americans on the whole are made worse off by those sorts of tariffs.

You don’t want to demonize immigrants. You don’t want to stoke racial animosity. That is bad for long-term prosperity. For the United States to have prosperity over the long-term, social cohesion is necessary.

For some people, their idea for social cohesion is to make it more homogenous.

Sure. And that’s obviously problematic because we’re not at that point. I mean, first of all, it’s morally and ethically problematic, but set aside moral ethical concerns and focus just on the economics of it: That ship has sailed.

Do we need more low-skill workers from other countries? Say someone who’s a computer scientist wants to come here, I know there are some restrictionists who don’t want that either. But maybe we should all re-think… we don’t want other countries’ high school dropouts, do we?

Well, I think we can have a reasonable debate about the number of Green Cards we issue in a given year and the characteristics of people to whom those Green Cards are issued, and reasonable people can disagree about that, but that’s not what we see. What we’ve seen is a lot of fearmongering and a lot of demonizing and efforts that are clearly designed to create an “us versus them” mentality among native-born white Americans. That’s deeply troubling, it’s not good for society in the long-run, and it’s not good for long-term prosperity.

On the left, you see frustration with the elites manifesting itself in a desire to take resources from the elites and to proliferate entitlement programs. So you want free childcare. You want to eliminate student debt. You want to make college free. You want free health care. And in order to finance that, you want to institute wealth taxes that are kind of punitive and draconian. That’s not good for long-term prosperity, either — to allow the entitlements to proliferate and to punish success.

So I think on both sides of the aisle, the policies that are bubbling up from this populist moment are very harmful. If I’m talking to a politician, I think I want to say, “Don’t do that stuff.” If we could all agree on that, then we’d be in a better place than we are right now.

My guest today has been Michael Strain. Mike, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you.

The post Is the American Dream still alive? My long-read Q&A with Michael Strain appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

