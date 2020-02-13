Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 13 February 2020

Source: National Academy of Public Administration for the State Chamber of Oklahoma Research Foundation, January 2020

From the summary:

The State Chamber of Oklahoma Research Foundation, an initiative of the Oklahoma State Chamber, engaged the National Academy of Public Administration (the Academy) to review civil service reforms in six states—Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin—highlighting promising practices, lessons learned, and reform options that promote accountability, efficiency, transparency, and fairness in the states’ management of public employment.

The Academy’s observations are presented throughout the report. Chapter 1 and 2 provide needed background on the project scope, methodology, and the current civil service system in Oklahoma. Chapter 3 provides a detailed analysis of efforts to reform civil service and human resources (HR) policies and processes in the six other examined states.Chapter 4 presents the key observations from these case studies as well as some illustrative promising practices the team observed in additional states…..

The post A Comparative Analysis of States’ Civil Service Reforms appeared first on AFSCME Information Highway.

