5 questions for Thomas Philippon on the decline of free markets in the US

How concentrated is corporate power in America today? How big of a problem is this? According to Thomas Philippon, the answers are “more concentrated than in Europe, and more concentrated than any other time in recent American history,” and, more simply, “yes, it’s a big problem.”

Thomas is a professor of finance at New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business, an associate editor of the American Economic Journal, and a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. His latest book is titled The Great Reversal: How America Gave Up on Free Markets.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here.

Pethokoukis: When you say competition has been declining and America is “giving up on free markets,” what you mean is that over the past few decades, the US has seen increased levels of industry concentration, leading to declining competition. How do we know this is true?

Philippon: I think there are two ways you can look at this: comparing the US with how it was 20 years ago, or comparing it with other countries. In both cases, the data suggest that there is a decline in competition. For instance, if you look at the US 20 years ago, many industries that today are dominated by one or two firms had many more players. That suggests that maybe there was more competition in the US at that time.

How did this happen in America? How is it that the EU has better competition policy than the US? Is the problem that our policies just weren’t working, or is it that we stopped doing what we said we were going to do 30 years ago?

The second one. US competition policy was working so well that the rest of the world was inspired by it. The EU got there by essentially copying what the US was doing 20 years ago: removing barriers to entry, making entry into various industries easier, and having strong antitrust enforcement.

For example, France’s telecom industry used to have very high prices, because we had an oligopoly of three legacy carriers who were all charging very high prices for basic cell phone plans like unlimited text and data. Of course, the people knew that, leaving potential for competition. To enter the market you needed a license, but other forces were denied a license for a long time because of heavy lobbying by the oligopoly.

In 2011, finally, the regulator gave a license to the new entrant, together with the means to enter. The new player, named Free Mobile, entered the market at exactly half the price of the incumbent. The incumbent used to charge 40-plus euros for the basic plan, but Free Mobile entered at 20 euros and started to gain market share. Six months later, the incumbent had to match the price of the entrant and everybody was at 20 euros. In two years, France went from being 20-30 percent more expensive than the US to being 30 percent cheaper.

Tell me a bit about healthcare. What’s going on in the American healthcare industry from a competitive standpoint?

Well, healthcare is a very difficult industry to regulate. There is no free market for healthcare anywhere in the world. Every country has to choose one way of regulating the system. In the US, you have a very strong lack of regulation together with very strong anti-competitive forces at all levels in the system — in terms of the providers or hospitals, the care providers or insurance companies, and the pharmaceutical companies.

All of these three big players are very much in oligopolistic settings, where they maintain very high margins with non-competitive behavior. That makes the whole system extremely costly for everybody.

Activists in this country think the case against Big Tech has been proven: These companies are too big, too concentrated, and too powerful. The harms are obvious, they don’t do a good job of governing themselves, they are hurting innovation, and therefore we should just split them up.

So activists see something clear — a clear problem, clear harm, and they have a clear solution. Is it that clear?

On the one hand, I think without the energy of activists, we go nowhere. But anybody who thinks this solution is obvious needs to go back to the drawing board. I’m very much in favor of taking antitrust actions against Big Tech. But the one thing that I know for sure is that this is not obvious.

What is perhaps clear today is that many people wish they had blocked the acquisition of Instagram by Facebook, knowing what we know today. Far fewer people actually said this in real time. When the acquisition took place, many people who say today it was obvious that they should have been blocked didn’t say anything in real time.

The problem today is that these firms have become very dominant, and we don’t see new firms challenging them. That’s why, at the very least, we need to try antitrust actions because it would be useful for learning the facts and creating some space for new entrants. I think that would be useful.

But Big Tech is a complicated case, as most of these companies actually got to where they are today by being better than their competitors. So, in that sense, it’s an example of good concentration.

If we do nothing in the United States — even granting that these big companies spend a lot of money on cutting-edge research and development and act like their competitive positions aren’t guaranteed forever — then what does the US economy look like a generation from now?

Two things are going to happen. First, we’ll miss out on new innovations because of the big players’ dominance. Even though they spend a fair amount on research and development, it doesn’t mean that they are very efficient.

Firms tend to be very strongly incentivized only when their life is on the line. Google was the most innovative early on, when they really wanted to establish that they were the best in search. And Apple, in the past 20 years, really innovated when everybody they would be gone in the next five years. That’s when they invented the sequence from the iPad to the iPhone.

What we are missing today are new firms that are hungry for innovation, but don’t have the space to grow. If we keep going like this, we’ll miss these young firms.

And second, people are just going to keep paying too much. My estimation is that the typical American household is missing about $5,000 of extra annual income because of these monopolies.

