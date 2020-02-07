The coronavirus’s dollar boost

Articles

An all too likely casualty of the coronavirus epidemic will be President Trump’s oft-repeated promise of promoting a more competitive US dollar and eliminating the US trade deficit. Indeed, if the coronavirus epidemic is not soon brought under control, we must expect a very much stronger US dollar and a widening in the US trade deficit.

One reason to think that the coronavirus will strengthen the dollar and worsen our trade deficit is that the relatively closed US economy is very much less exposed to a weakening in the Chinese economy than is the rest of the world. In relation to China’s Asian neighbors or to an export-dependent Germany, US exports to China constitute a relatively small part of its overall output.

As such, any slowing in the Chinese economy as a result of the coronavirus is bound to have a much larger adverse effect on the Asian and German economies than it will on that of the United States. This is bound to induce a very much easier monetary policy stance in Asia and Europe than that in the United States. The consequent prospect of lower interest rates in Asia and Europe than in the United States is likely to favor a US dollar strengthening that will undermine US export competitiveness.

A yet more compelling reason for believing that the coronavirus epidemic could propel the US dollar higher is because of its likely impact on global capital flows. As investors become more uncertain about the global economic and financial market outlook due to the coronavirus scare, they are likely to seek the safe haven of US Treasuries. They are also likely to reverse the large capital flows that they directed to the emerging market economies over the past few years.

In a floating exchange rate system, any improvement in a country’s capital account balance necessarily must be matched by a deterioration in that country’s external current account balance. This means that if the coronavirus epidemic does indeed induce capital to reflow into the United States as investors seek to reduce their risk exposure, the US trade deficit is bound to deteriorate.

Any attempt by the Trump administration to counter a stronger dollar and a widening trade deficit by another round of import tariff increases will almost certainly be counterproductive. Not only would such a move deal a body blow to the rest of the world’s economies and thereby create the conditions for them to further ease their monetary policies relative to that of the United States. It would also further unsettle global financial markets that would induce more capital to seek the dollar’s safe haven.

Hopefully by now the Trump administration has learnt the folly of trying to reduce the trade deficit by a restrictive trade policy and it will desist from another costly round of import tariff increases.

