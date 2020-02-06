Productivity growth showed some life last year, but is it the start of something bigger?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 20:56 Hits: 4

Anyone looking for an AI-driven productivity boom won’t find one in the new BLS data. After a first-half surge of 3.0 percent — the strongest two-quarter performance in a decade — things cooled off in the second half with a soft 0.6 percent gain. For the year, nonfarm business sector productivity, or output per hour of work, grew 1.7 percent. That’s the best showing since 2010. JPMorgan: “Productivity growth generally has been soft throughout much of the expansion, but 2019 was one of the firmer years in recent memory.” And Barclays: “More broadly, the pace of productivity growth accelerated during 2019, although we remain somewhat skeptical that it will be sustained during 2020.”

Yet if we want sustained real GDP growth of at least three percent, we’ll need sustained productivity growth of at least a point higher given labor market demographics. Some activists have suggested that America’s tech titans bear some responsibility for America’s chronically so-so productivity growth. The lack of meaningful competition suppresses innovation from feisty new entrants, they argue. Then again, Big Tech is spending big bucks on R&D, which should boost innovation and productivity. As the Nikkei Asian Review points out, “Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet alone are set to outspend all Japanese companies combined.” It’s a fun and, I think, telling comparison.

And as long as we’re doing international comparisons, consider the productivity problems of other nations — those not cursed with amazingly successful and valuable technologies companies. Research from University of Sussex and Loughborough University shows “the slowdown in Britain’s productivity growth over the last decade is the worst since the start of the Industrial Revolution 250 years ago,” reports The Guardian.

Possible reasons for the miserable 0.3 percent annual gain since 2008 (vs. 1.4 percent for the US over 2009-2019): financial crisis overhang, weaker gains from IT, and uncertainty of Brexit. But one can’t blame the slowdown on British Big Tech or EU Big Tech because such creatures don’t exist over there — although many in Europe wish they did. Check out this quote from a recent blog post of mine: “The big picture story is that we have missed the train on technology — the sector that is dominating the 21st century,” says Carsten Brzeski, chief economist for ING Germany. Of course, as we have seen here, even catching that train is no guarantee of fast economic progress.

The post Productivity growth showed some life last year, but is it the start of something bigger? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/productivity-growth-showed-some-life-last-year-but-is-it-the-start-of-something-bigger/