5 questions for Alain Bertaud on markets and urban planning

Published on Tuesday, 04 February 2020

America’s ten largest metro areas combine for 34 percent of total GDP, being home to some 80 percent of the 5,000 fastest-growing businesses. Yet, too often municipalities enact restrictive regulations, raising living costs and stifling opportunity. How can city planners effectively manage their cities? Alain Bertaud joins me to offer some ideas.

Alain, a senior research scholar at the NYU Marron Institute, has worked as a resident urban planner in cities throughout the world. Most recently, he is the author of Order Without Design: How Markets Shape Cities.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here. You can also subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher, or download the podcast on Ricochet.

Pethokoukis: The book’s title is “Order Without Design” — an allusion to Friedrich Hayek’s observation that “order generated without design can far outstrip plans men consciously contrive.” How does this concept help us fix pricey San Francisco or congested Manhattan?

Bertaud: The problems in those cities come from two things. One, regulations make it difficult to build anything but expensive buildings. Two, there has been insufficient investment in infrastructure, resulting in less resources for the market.

Originally land use regulations just prevented negative externalities — like a general neighbor’s policy — until technology removed many of them. Thus, many regulations now aren’t there to prevent externalities. Rather, the planners decide what’s efficient, and here’s where Hayek comes in: planners don’t know enough to decide where the high or low density should be, or where the low-income people live. In their ambition to design the city, they create a straitjacket the city cannot grow into.

There’s a third aspect dating back thirty, forty years in Western democracy: a confusion of property rights. Planners can limit my rights, saying “I cannot operate a restaurant within my lot,” whereas I can only say, “I don’t want a four-story building here.” I cannot say, “I’d like to have a school here.” I can only say no. This paralyzes any spontaneous developments that respond to always-changing conditions.

But cities will continue planning and hiring urban planners. How do you plan cities while paying attention to key market forces and signals? How can mayors take advantage of markets to run their cities?

I’m not at all against planners. I’m a planner myself. But a city is not just about the homes and sewers. Their wealth is created by their people taking initiative — which should be left as free as possible — and infrastructure should be provided to support them. If a city is projected to grow from one million to two million, planners must look at how much water they’ll need and finance it through tax or bonds.

Infrastructure — transport especially — wasn’t developed correctly in San Francisco and New York. Transport has to be created from the top down and developed such that sufficient land is left for the market with enough flexibility to meet changes in the labor market.

But instead of handling those details, the mayor of New York says he’ll control the height of buildings, the floor space everybody consumes, and their income, while ignoring the garbage bags obstructing New York’s sidewalks.

A lot of focus has been on high-productivity cities like San Francisco or New York, but many cities aren’t doing so well. What is these cities’ alternate path to relevancy?

Ease of doing business: speedy building permits, variations in building standards — things consumers can easily see. Take Hyderabad, India. Bangalore had successfully attracted the most tech industries in India for many years. Hyderabad, also having this ambition, completely liberated land use regulation while also investing in infrastructure. Now they’ve become a very serious competitor to Bangalore — by offering something that Bangalore didn’t offer.

Also, improving environmental amenities to attract high-quality people. In a small city in Sichuan Province, China, the mayor wanted to expand their already-existing industry of flat screens, and to do that they needed techies from Shanghai or Shenzhen. So they concentrated on two things: one, excellent schools for their children, and two, clean air and environment. And it worked.

Here the planning wasn’t to say, “We want to become the new Silicon Valley,” but to ask, “What is in the public realm? What can this city do?”

Economists generally frown upon the idea of cities offering very generous tax breaks.But take Amazon in New York, promising 25,000 jobs and saying these people will eventually start their own businesses like a tech-hub-in-a-box. Was there anything special? Would you have made an exception for Amazon?

No. A company like Amazon doesn’t locate itself because of tax discounts. Not for their tech centers. So they probably knew exactly where they were going. It’s a terrible sin for a city to offer rebates on property tax for specific companies — lowering property taxes for everybody is fine, but why decrease it for Amazon and increase it for bakers or drug stores? The city should’ve concentrated on infrastructure to attract businesses, like investing in the subway system or creating a new ferry between Manhattan and Queens. That’s their strong suit.

What bothers me most is the people taking for granted New York’s completely artificial constraint on housing supply. It’s crazy to reject high-income people because it will increase the price of housing. Low-income people depend on high-income people coming here. You have to supply for everybody.

Do you expect technology — like self-driving cars or perhaps things more far out like Hyperloops — to change cities and transportation?

Yes. The potential comes from the mix of transport modes: having some very rapid link like a Hyperloop, or a super-fast train in combination with station-to-door capability like self-driving Ubers or scooters. Now we have an inefficient, complete separation of modes. Either you take your car or the subway, or the subway and a bus.

What you need is a transport system taking you from your door to either the door of your job or to a very rapid transit system, individual or shared by very few people, bringing you across the city in ten minutes. That’s what I think technology will do.

