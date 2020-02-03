Can an inflation cap on drugs be inflationary?

Articles

Members of the Senate Finance Committee have fashioned a well-meaning effort to modernize the Medicare drug benefit. Among its key features, the bill would help protect seniors from high out-of-pocket costs by limiting beneficiary cost sharing to $3,100 annually. It then seeks to offset some of these new subsidies by capping the increases that drug makers can take on the list price of their medicines.

In this way, the bill reflects a wider policy struggle underway in our debate over drug pricing. On the one hand, drug makers want to broaden coverage for medicines in programs like Medicare and Obamacare as a way to better insulate consumers from drug costs. On the other hand, policy makers don’t want to expand government funding for drugs without imposing more control over how these products are priced.

We’ve previously written about some of the potential effects of this proposal, the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act (PDPRA). In this brief, we aim to consider another potential consequence of the bill, this time on drug price inflation. While the legislation contains measures to limit increases in drug list prices, it’s possible that these same provisions could have the opposite effect and cause the list price on drugs sold in the non-Medicare market to rise even higher.

The legislation, known as the Grassley-Wyden bill (named after its chief bipartisan sponsors), aims to “limit taxpayer subsidies to drug companies so that they could no longer raise prices beyond the cost of inflation and expect Medicare to foot the bill. Companies could either limit price increases to the rate of inflation or pay Medicare a rebate”.[1] The inflation caps would apply to both Medicare’s Part D outpatient and Part B inpatient drug programs.

A pharmacist drops pills of the drug Misoprostol, made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals, into a digital pill counting and photo machine at a pharmacy in Provo Utah, U.S., June 19, 2019. Picture taken June 19, 2019. Via Reuters/George Frey

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that Medicare’s Part D and Part B drug programs would save $57.5 billion and $10.7 billion respectively over the first ten years after the inflation rebate proposal is enacted.[2] With respect to Part B, the bill says that drug makers “would provide mandatory rebates to the Secretary for each quarter that the [average sales price] of a drug increased faster than CPI-U”.[3] In Part D, the legislation defines price as the wholesale acquisition cost, or WAC.[4] Currently, the CPI-U, or Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, is 2.1 percent.[5]

But could such an inflation cap itself be inflationary?

Under one possible scenario, it could encourage drug makers to take the “permissible” price increase of CPI-U, even in situations where they might have otherwise held list prices flat. In a nod to the heightened political scrutiny around drug pricing, some drug makers are forgoing list price increases as they decide that the costs (in terms of negative publicity) outweighs the revenue benefit. However, if an inflation cap were to be set at CPI-U, it could effectively sanction the price increases up to that “permissible” amount of 2.1 percent. In other words, the inflation cap will set both a floor and a ceiling on price increases. Consider a drug maker who might have taken, say, a 7.5 percent increase on a quarter of the drugs in their portfolio. If they now take a 2.5 percent increase across their entire portfolio, the overall spending hit can grow.

But there’s another way an inflation cap could be inflationary.

We know that drug makers sometimes take price increases on incumbent products to offset revenue shortfalls in other parts of their portfolio — for example, to offset declining volume growth or unexpected failures in the clinic. Under the proposed bill, drug makers can only capture increased revenue through price hikes on their non-Medicare book of business. Medicare accounts for about one third of the drug market.[6] So, if a drug maker is using price increases on marketed drugs as a way to offset other financial losses, it’s possible that some manufacturers will raise prices higher than what they might otherwise budget in order to pay the new Medicare rebates back while hitting the same overall revenue targets.

Of course, list prices don’t accurately reflect the real price paid on drugs by insurers, and therefore what manufacturers get to keep. The real or net prices have been falling in recent years as drug makers pay larger rebates to payers.[7] These rebates have caused list prices to rise as drug makers use the list-to-net spread to buy formulary access from pharmacy benefit managers. It’s possible that a mandatory rebate in Medicare, in the form of an inflation cap, could also cause list prices to rise in the commercial market.

To evaluate how this could unfold, we look at some potential scenarios related to Medicare Part D.

Using data from SSR Health, we consolidated products into their respective therapeutic areas and derived an average WAC (on a per-unit basis) for each category, across each quarter of 2017. We then incorporated SSR Health’s unit pricing and dosing assumptions to determine how many units are typically consumed over a course of treatment.[8] Additionally, we cross-referenced products with the 2017 Medicare Part D Spending Dashboard to ensure they were represented in overall Medicare Part D spending. We calculate the average WAC price based on therapeutic areas with at least three entries.

Using a simple weighted average formula, we can estimate the extent to which manufacturers might redistribute price increases to the private market with the following formula:

Average price of drug × (1 + proposed percentage increase) = Intended price increase

Average price of drug × (1 + CPI-U) = Price consistent with inflation extended to Medicare

Price consistent with inflation (1/3) + Price increase for remaining population (2/3) = Intended price increase

Solving for Price increase for remaining population,

Price increase for remaining population = (Intended price increase – Price consistent with inflation (1/3)) × (3/2)

Where average price is the average cost of a course of therapy; price increase for the remaining population is the increase a manufacturer would have to take in the private market to achieve the same revenue growth that they initially intended; and price consistent with inflation is the new price to Medicare. The delta represents the price difference between the Medicare and commercial markets.

We consider these effects based on different assumptions about the magnitude of the list price increases.

Kaiser Health News reports an average list increase of 13.1 percent for 104 brand-name and generic drugs[9]:

Therapeutic Area Average Price Intended Price Increase New Price to Medicare Overall Price Increase to Commercial Market Delta Oncology $116,269 $131,500 $118,711 $137,895 $19184 Multiple Sclerosis $74,604 $84,377 $76,171 $88,481 $12,310 Hepatitis C $61,811 $69,908 $63,109 $73,308 $10,199 HIV $18,204 $20,589 $18,586 $21,590 $3,004 Diabetes $6,452 $7,298 $6,588 $7,653 $1,065 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease $6,193 $7,004 $6,323 $7,345 $1,022

A recent study in JAMA estimates a median annual list price increase of 9.5 percent[10]:

Therapeutic Area Average Price Intended Price Increase New Price to Medicare Overall Price Increase to Commercial Market Delta Oncology $116,269 $127,315 $118,711 $131,617 $12,906 Multiple Sclerosis $74,604 $81,692 $76,171 $84,452 $8,281 Hepatitis C $61,811 $67,683 $63,109 $69,970 $6,861 HIV $18,204 $19,933 $18,586 $20,607 $2,021 Diabetes $6,452 $7,065 $6,588 $7,304 $716 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease $6,193 $6,781 $6,323 $7,010 $687

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services projects a 6.3 percent price increase in spending for prescription drugs.[11] For this scenario, we assume it’s reflected fully in the form of list price increases:

Therapeutic Area Average Price Intended Price Increase New Price to Medicare Overall Price Increase to Commercial Market Delta Oncology $116,269 $123,594 $118,711 $126,036 $7,325 Multiple Sclerosis $74,604 $79,304 $76,171 $80,871 $4,700 Hepatitis C $61,811 $65,705 $63,109 $67,003 $3,894 HIV $18,204 $19,351 $18,586 $19,733 $1,147 Diabetes $6,452 $6,859 $6,588 $6,994 $406 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease $6,193 $6,583 $6,323 $6,713 $390

Political considerations have influenced manufacturers’ decisions around price increases. Manufacturers have — in recent years — increasingly tempered list price increases against the reputational costs. Moreover, these list price increases don’t translate into actual rises in the real or net prices for many health plans and patients because of large rebates. But for certain patients who are underinsured or uninsured for their medicines (and end up paying the full list price for drugs) or for those who have cost sharing tied to the list price, they can end up being harmed by the high and rising list price for medicines.

To the degree that drug makers will still try to hit the same economic targets through price increases after the legislation is enacted (and they have to raise list price to grow their net price), this simple analysis shows how the need to shift the burden borne by pricing entirely to the non-Medicare market could prompt drug makers to take even higher list price increases to achieve the same outcomes. Policy makers should consider these potential effects when estimating the overall impact of inflation caps.

