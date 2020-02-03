Will America’s ‘techlash’ and populist drift create a sort of 21st century Luddism?

Articles

Activist efforts to heavily regulate or even dismantle Big Tech aren’t the sort of “techlash” I’m most concerned about. Existing anti-trust doctrine, consumer popularity, and concerns about Chinese competitors should probably be enough to temper any lurch toward policy excess.

More worrisome is a different sort of techlash, one of a far older vintage. Many historical examples can be found in The Technology Trap by Carl Benedikt Frey. Tiberius, the second Roman emperor, supposedly executed a man who invented breakable glass over fears of a worker rebellion. A successor, Vespasian, was similarly concerned about the impact on jobs when presented with a novel means of more easily transporting columns. “How will it be possible for me to feed the populace?” the Roman historian Suetonious relates him as asking. In 1397, the city of Cologne banned machines that pressed pinheads after tailors complained. And in the most famous techlash example other than the Luddite rebellion, Queen Elizabeth I declined a patent to William Lee for his stocking-frame knitting machine: “Consider thou what the invention would do to my poor subjects. It would assuredly bring them to ruin by depriving them of employment, making them beggars.”

But these historical examples of technology rejection are just that, moldy history, right? We live in a future-oriented society of early and enthusiastic adopters, yes? Surely disruption from technological advance would never meet with the sort of opposition that we are seeing right now directed toward trade (with its emphasis on preserving jobs rather than helping workers).

I’m not so sure, especially given media hysteria about robots replacing us ASAP. Policymakers certainly don’t seem immune from such coverage. Presidential candidate Andrew Yang, for instance, argues that autonomous trucks will soon mean “a million truck drivers out of work who are 94 percent male, with an average level of education of high school or one year of college. … That one innovation will be enough to create riots in the street.”

We may be about to find out the accuracy of such scenario forecasting. After Waymo recently announced an expansion of autonomous truck testing into Texas, reporter Peter Holley from Texas Monthly interviewed a concerned local Teamsters president in Amarillo. “If the state doesn’t intervene I think we could see big job losses in the next ten years and maybe sooner because this technology is moving along pretty quickly,” the union official said.

“If the state doesn’t intervene… .” I’ll just leave that there for a moment. Anyway, the piece also links to what could fairly be considered a pro-driver study that presents a job-loss scenario far more benign that Yang’s one of social disorder:

Prior studies and news stories have suggested that nearly all of the roughly 2.1 million heavy-duty truck drivers in the United States could lose their jobs to automation. However, that number includes many industry segments that are unlikely to be automated in the near future, such as local pickup and delivery and carriers using specialized equipment. This report finds that the jobs most at risk of displacement are long-distance driving jobs with few specialized tasks, representing about 294,000 drivers.

