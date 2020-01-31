The EU should take an evolutionary approach to artificial intelligence regulation

Articles

It is trendy today to worry about artificial intelligence (AI). Elon Musk — perhaps the highest-profile worrier — sees AI as an existential threat to humanity. The new president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, is also a worrier: She has made AI regulation one of her priorities, expressing concerns about medical robots and self-driving cars. But she and her colleagues appear equally interested in getting more money out of US tech companies. She has charged the EC staff with developing a white paper outlining legislative and regulatory options. The paper is expected in late February.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Via REUTERS.

Should people be worried about AI? Yes, but they should be more worried about AI regulation.

What is AI?

University of Toronto professors Ajay Agrawal, Joshua Gans, and Avi Goldfarb explain that AI simply

calculates probabilities fast and relatively cheaply — generally using large amounts of data — which is something human minds do not do very well. AI does not replicate human intelligence: Indeed our mental processes are far more advanced than AI’s “if-then” sequences. So AI does something we do not do well, and we do things AI is totally incapable of doing.

Why worry about AI?

We should worry that we do not use AI well and that we do not use it enough. President Trump’s executive order on AI emphasizes improved capabilities and use. Concerning capabilities, the policies seek continued US AI leadership by supporting research and development, a tactic the EU and China are also using. The order also emphasizes keeping regulation out of the way of AI innovations that consumers and businesses find valuable.

We should not let phobias and biases lead us to worry. Musk and von der Leyen appear to be motivated by fears of the unknown and of newness. Former Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler recently explained that anxieties over new technologies often drive illogical responses. He describes examples in which wonderful innovations were met with fears of human destruction (printing press), of souls being led to hell (railroads), and of technology being the work of the devil (telegraph).

How is the EU thinking about regulating AI?

According to a leaked version of the EC white paper, at least the EC bureaucracy would like AI innovations to slow down and be permissioned. (A good AI algorithm could calculate the probabilities of whether the leak was directed by EC leadership or against the leadership’s wishes.) The leaked version lays out five possible forms of regulation but considers only three to be promising:

Mandatory requirements for high-risk applications, such as health care, transport, policing, and the judiciary. Safety and liability issues arising from future AI developments, perhaps with targeted amendments. Issues for which new laws might be needed including cyber threats and risk to personal security, privacy, and personal data protection. Governance that would include a strong oversight system with involvement of national authorities.

These are discouraging. The high-risk categories are also the areas where there can be the highest rewards, as Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai points out in an interview. (I would prefer he be less accommodating to governments putting their fingers into AI algorithms.) Involvement of national authorities enforcing EU rules increases uncertainty and compounds regulatory costs, both of which stifle entrepreneurs and innovation.

There are numerous mentions of privacy concerns and of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) providing a foundation for the AI regulations. If the gist of AI regulation is to grant Europeans GDPR-like rights in AI, the implementation costs could be so large and risky that only the largest and most politically connected companies could afford AI.

And of course all this is happening while the EU is worried that the economics of AI and big data create market power. Let’s hope officials realize that their regulations are more likely to lend market power to incumbents than technology is. Perhaps the EU should try to become a global leader in AI rather than a global leader or trendsetter in regulatory controls.

What should be the regulatory response to AI?

Policymakers should take an evolutionary approach that would include three elements. One element would be a much softer version of safety and liability policy in the EU white paper — namely, to investigate existing laws on fraud, harm, contract, bias, and the like to ensure that they do not contain gaps that give bad actors a pass if they happen to use AI. For example, if a medical device gives bad results because of faulty manufacturing, or if a car causes an accident because of poor design, it should not matter whether the flaws resulted from AI or something else.

A second element would be following a common-law approach to finding answers if new harms emerge. As my AEI colleague Jim Harper has explained with respect to privacy and other issues, common law properly developed allows societies to learn about and adapt to new situations rather than try to control what the future might hold.

The last element is resistance to fears. Stoking and embellishing fears make for profitable journalism and sometimes wins elections, but they do not make for good policy. Economist Julian Simon won his famous bet with celebrity population-bomb biologist Paul Ehrlich in part because Simon understood that humans adapt as problems emerge, often turning challenges into opportunities.

(Disclosure statement: Mark Jamison provided consulting for Google in 2012 regarding whether Google should be considered a public utility.)

