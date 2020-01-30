Market-based city policy: My long-read Q&A with Alain Bertaud

Articles

America’s ten largest metro areas combine for 34 percent of total GDP, and some 80 percent of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing businesses are located in large urban areas. Simply put, cities are critical to driving growth and innovation. Yet cities also offer unique policy challenges. They require energetic local government, but too often such energies are channeled into restrictive regulations that raise living costs and stifle opportunity. So how can city planners effectively manage their cities? Last week on Political Economy, Alain Bertaud contended that a healthy respect for markets — for the tendency for human action to generate an “order without design” — is key to a well-managed city.

Alain is a senior research scholar at the Marron Institute at NYU. He is the former principal urban planner for the World Bank, and he has worked as a resident urban planner in cities throughout the world, including New York, Paris, Bangkok, and Port au Prince. Most recently, he is the author of Order Without Design: How Markets Shape Cities.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: The book’s title comes from Hayek’s The Fatal Conceit. I’m going to quickly read the passage that it comes from for the audience. And this is from Hayek:

“Although I attack the presumption of reason on the part of socialists, my argument is in no way direct against reason, properly used. By reason properly used, I mean reason that recognizes its own limitations and – it’s self-taught by reason – faces the implications of the astonishing fact revealed by economics and biology that, order-generated without design, can far outstrip plans men consciously contrive.”

That is the passage. Now, this Hayekian observation, or truth — how does it help us fix pricey San Francisco or congested Manhattan, or prevent the decline of a city like Detroit?

Bertaud: Let’s start with the first two cities. A lot of the problems in those two cities are, in fact, coming from two things. One, regulations, which make it very difficult to build anything practically, except the most expensive buildings. And second, a lack of investment in infrastructure, which would allow a much larger area to be put on the market.

So the first is, of course, regulations due to planning: basically, urban planners deciding that they want to shape a city. Originally, land use regulations were just to prevent negative externalities. For instance, shadows. Also, you were not traditionally allowed to dump dirty water in the lot of your neighbor or something like that, some general neighbor’s policy.

This has been abandoned, I think relatively recently, in New York. I will date it to 1960, where suddenly the planners were running out of externalities because technology removed a lot of them. By the way, many planners are engineers or architects like myself, and they have this ambition of “Why don’t we design a city the way we design a building?” And many of those regulations now are not here to prevent externalities, but to design a city in the way the planners decide would be efficient.

And with that, again, we run into the Hayekian declaration that the planners just don’t know enough to decide where the high density should be, where the low density should be, where the low-income people live, or things like that. And so, in their ambition to shape the city, they create in fact a straitjacket into which the city cannot grow. Then, of course, the lowest income people have no room to exist, practically, because of the high cost of developing anything.

Now, there’s a third aspect — which I think dates back to about thirty, forty years — in the Western democracy: an extension of property rights from your own lot to the property of your neighbors. And at the same time, a decrease in property rights within your own lot. So you see there’s kind of a diffusion of property rights and confusion of property right. I accept when a planner tells me, “You cannot operate a restaurant within your lot,” or “You are limited to two floors and not three.” This is a limitation of my property rights. But at the same time, our system allows me to say, “I don’t want a grocery store within a hundred meters from my house. I don’t want a four-story building within 500 feet of my apartment.”

And this extended property right is only a negative property right. I cannot say, “Oh, I would like to have a school there or a hospital.” I cannot say that. I can say only, “I don’t want it.” So I think this in a way paralyzes any spontaneous developments, which respond to always-changing conditions.

Now I gave you the third city in that fantastic question of mine, which is a slightly different case, but it’s a tough one too: Detroit. Was there something else that could have been done? Is that just bad planning, or no planning? Because it seems to be the result of market forces, in a way — Detroit declined because of a changing economy. So what could have been done there?

You see, usually I never comment on cities where I have never been, and I have never been to Detroit. However, I have read a lot about it, so I will contradict myself and give some idea about it.

My understanding is that a lot of the problems of Detroit just came from bad management at the city level. But when there was a change in the labor market, they didn’t adapt. They froze what they were doing. Right now, even, they keep insisting on collecting property taxes on buildings which have no value anymore.

A man takes a picture of deteriorating buildings at a former Packard plant in Detroit, Michigan. Via Reuters/Joshua Lott

So I think this is a more a question of mismanagement than anything else. What makes me think that is that the counties around Detroit are doing quite well. It’s only within Detroit that things are very deteriorated. So I think it’s more a question of management than traditional land use. And, of course, the remedies which have been brought so far, as far as I know, are things like, for instance, a light rail or transforming abandoned lots into gardens. These are not serious things when a city is hit by such a change.

In a way, Detroit is a good example of what happens when a city is unable to adapt very quickly to external shocks. I give in my book a lot of examples of cities adapting to external shocks — Hong Kong, for instance, or Singapore — and cities which are unable to do it. Detroit is a good example. Mumbai is another one.

I think that change is in the essence of cities. A plan which prevents change, or promotes change in a direction which was decided twenty, thirty years ago, is a big liability for a city.

But cities will continue to plan and try to plan, and they’ll hire urban planners. So how do you, at some level, plan a city while also paying attention to the key forces of markets and the signals markets are sending you through prices? How do mayors take advantage of markets to run their cities?

Yeah. I’m not at all against planners. I’m a planner myself, I don’t want to go out of business. I think there are two areas in a city. One is what is done by people. A city is not about the homes and sewers and things. It’s about people, and the wealth of cities are made by the people who are in the city and who are taking initiative. And those initiatives should be left as free as possible.

Now, where does the planning go? You cannot plan what the people will do in your city. However, as a planner, you should provide the infrastructure which will support those activities. This infrastructure is not coming by itself. For instance, if you have a city which is very likely to grow from one million to two million, you had better look at, for instance, how much water you will need twenty years from now and plan, and cover the money through tax or bonds in order to finance this water supply. This is unlikely to come by itself. So the planner has a very important role to play.

For instance, in your first question, I was answering for San Francisco and New York the question of infrastructure, which was not developed — transport infrastructure in particular — correctly. This transport infrastructure has to be created from top down. You don’t have a grassroots force creating a metropolitan infrastructure. And this infrastructure has to be developed so that there’s sufficient land to be developed on the market, with enough flexibility to meet the growing population or the growing number of jobs. So you see, planning is very important.

Park Avenue is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 9, 2019. Via Reuters/Carlo Allegri

My problem with planners is that they try to plan what is happening within your lot and they don’t plan enough what is in the public realm and what will serve what is being developed within the land. Typically, you have the mayor of New York saying in an interview that he would like to control the height of each building, the amount of floor space everybody consumes, and their income. And at the same time, he doesn’t pay any attention to the garbage bags which accumulate on the sidewalk of New York in the evening and obstruct the sidewalk here.

Overall, a mayor should be a very good janitor. Not an inspired genius, but just a good janitor.

What are examples of plans which seem to be paying attention to what people are actually doing in the city and what they’ll need to do those things? In advanced economies, what are the good examples of those kinds of cities?

Well, for instance, it seems that the cities in the Sunbelt — especially in Texas — are doing relatively well for one good reason. Not because I think people are smarter there, but because they have a system to address the infrastructure based on demand rather than plan. They use what they call the municipal urban district, which is a bond. They are able to issue bonds to develop infrastructure. So that is one system.

Another city, but a little different, is Singapore. Singapore is doing extremely well because they monitor very, very carefully what they are doing. Now in terms of land use, it’s a little special because it’s a city state; they have a very limited supply of land. So in a way, it’s not a very good example of a market-driven city, but everything else is market-driven. The municipality of Singapore, the government of Singapore, monitors what is happening in Singapore very, very carefully. As soon as they see prices going up, or traffic being constrained, or pollution, they immediately react with something. They are very reactive to what is happening in the city, rather than saying, “We have a plan and we stick to it.” That will be two very different examples.

Sometimes I hesitate to quote Singapore, because, again, of the limited amount of land. It’s not a very good example of a market-driven city for real estate. But Singapore, for instance, has probably the highest floor ratio in the world that they have developed by themselves. Whereas in many of the cities of the world where there is as much demand as Singapore, planners tend to use floor ratio as a currency to cause plan developers to do other things that they want to do. Singapore doesn’t do that.

I mean, a lot of focus on cities have been — at least, this certainly has been my focus — has been on these high productivity cities. They’re expensive. We probably want more people to move to these cities: San Francisco, New York. But there’s a lot of cities which don’t seem to be doing as well, and you have the mayors of these cities trying to think of ideas. Maybe they can somehow become a tech hub if they build enough incubators and there’s enough public-private partnerships.

What sort of advice would you give to cities which aren’t on the coast and sort of the broad Midwest, and which aren’t tech hubs? It’s very difficult to become a tech hub. And what is their alternate path to relevancy going forward?

I think that ease of doing business is probably the best attraction. Also trying to improve the environment within the city in terms of the amenities. You know, if you want to attract people of high quality, which are usually techies, the quality of the environment is a way of doing it.

But at the same time, ease of doing business means things like getting a building permit very quickly, allowing variation in buildings and in standards — especially for things that consumers are able to see by themselves like the size of buildings and the area of the floor space for their house or apartment. It’s important to be very flexible on that.

I have one example, not an American one, but of an approach that I like — two examples, actually. One is in India, where Bangalore was really the city which attracted the most tech industries, and was very successful for many years. And the city of Hyderabad, which is about 400 or 500 miles from Bangalore also had this ambition. One thing they did was to completely liberate land use regulation in terms of floor ratio while investing in infrastructure. This was very successful and they are now a very, very serious competitor to Bangalore — again, by offering something that Bangalore didn’t offer.

An elevated view shows a newly-built highway and the Gachibowli district in Hyderabad, which is home to many of Hyderabad’s IT campuses, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh March 6, 2011. Via Reuters/Vivek Prakash

Another example that I saw in terms of development was a relatively small city in Sichuan Province in China some years ago. It was a city of 700,000 people, which by China’s standards is small. They had already an industry of flat screens and the mayor realized that they wanted to expand that, but to expand they needed to be able to attract techies from the coast, from Shanghai or Shenzhen. How do you do that? The mayor decided that there were two things that will attract these techies to small town of Sichuan. One was excellent schools for their children and the second was a good environment: air which was not polluted. He concentrated on those two things and he did it. It worked.

In those two cases, the planning was not to say, “We want to have the new Silicon Valley there.” It was to say, “What is in the public realm? What is it that this city can do?” So first, make it easy to come by and to build. Second, provide some amenities which are really in the domain of the city. For instance, pollution is in the domain of the city. Creating attractive, well-designed parks are in the domain of the city.

It seems to me that you think of cities — I think you’ve written this — that you think of them as labor markets.

Yes.

Do most city planners and mayors view cities as labor markets and that sort of is a place to start when you’re thinking about what you should be doing with your city?

I should say not. Most of the time when I visit a city — whether it’s in the US, in Europe, or in Asia or Latin America — I feel that most planners think the city is some kind of Disneyland; that it should just be beautiful as its own thing. They will never say, “We don’t want more jobs,” but very often they will put constraints on the development of the city, which results in saying, “We don’t want more jobs.”

What happened with Amazon in New York was a good example of that. Even the mayor in the end said, “We don’t want high-income people going there because it would increase the price of housing,” which would be true in the context of zoning in New York because there’s so much constraint on what you can build. But the solution was, of course, to remove the constraints, not to prevent the people from coming.

So there’s an interesting question. I know economists generally frown upon the idea of cities offering very generous tax breaks.

Oh yeah, I’m not for tax breaks at all.

But given the promise of Amazon that we’re going to bring 25,000 jobs — at one point they were saying 50,000 jobs — to your city, and that these people will eventually start their own businesses, and it’s sort of a tech-hub-in-a-box idea. Was there anything special with Amazon? If you had been a city official in Northern Virginia or the mayor of New York, would you have made an exception for Amazon?

No. By the way, Amazon — I’m not sure, but I think — knew exactly where they were going before making this big competition. A company like Amazon doesn’t locate itself because they have a discount on taxes or something like that. I don’t believe so. If it was say, a warehouse, then maybe. But not for their tech centers. So they knew already.

I think it’s a terrible sin for a city to offer rebates on property tax for specific companies. I mean, if they want to lower property taxes for everybody, that’s fine, but I don’t see why you should lower the property tax of Amazon and increase it for a baker or a drug store. You know, it doesn’t make sense.

So I think that’s what the city should have done: Concentrate again on the infrastructure and say, “Yes, we are going to invest in our subway system or we are going to create a new ferry between Manhattan and Queens.” That’s the area where they are strong, rather than trying to attract them with gifts. I don’t think that was the right approach.

But what bothers me most was the reaction of the people taking for granted that there will always be a constraint on the supply of housing in New York. And in fact, this constraint is completely artificial. I think I described in my book in some part the craziness of the complexity of the zoning in New York. Well, in fact, this is precisely the problem which hasn’t been solved. The idea that you object to high-income people in a city because it will increase the price of housing is completely crazy. The low-income people depend on high-income people coming here.

Demonstrators gather to protest Amazon’s new location workplace in Long Island City of the Queens borough of New York, U.S., November 14, 2018. Via Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

So you have to supply for everybody. For me, the test of mobility is a school teacher. School teachers are absolutely indispensable to the life of the city. If you have a city like New York or San Francisco, where a school teacher cannot afford a house unless he or she commutes two hours to the place of work, there’s something wrong with that system. It’s not the question of welfare or redistribution. You have a system that doesn’t work, and you have to reform it. And usually the reform should apply to the regulatory system and infrastructure. The city has to find the simplest system to invest in.

We’re getting toward the end. Do you expect technology — in particular self-driving cars, or perhaps some other things more far out, things like Hyperloops — to change cities, to change transportation?

Yes. I think the potential comes from the mix of transport modes, in particular having some very rapid link like a Hyperloop, or a super-fast train in combination with station-to-door and door-to-station capability in the form of a self-driving Uber or scooters. At this moment we have a complete separation of modes. Either you take your car or you take the subway, or you take the subway and a bus, and this is not very efficient.

What you need is a transport system which takes you at your door and brings you to either the door of your job, or to a very rapid transit system, which will bring you to the other side of the city in ten minutes. And then you will have there another mode of transport, which will be individual or shared by very few people. And we’re bringing you to the door of your destination. That’s what I think technology will do.

My guest today has been Alain Bertaud. Alain, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Okay, thank you!

