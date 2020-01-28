Five questions for Kimberly Clausing on globalization, labor markets, and the future of the left

Articles

Nowadays, globalization has many critics on both sides of the aisle. On the right, it seems that advocates for global markets have lost some ground to populists and nationalists over the past few years. On the left, however, things are less clear. To explore the divide on the left between advocates of globalization and advocates of domestic workers — and to hear the progressive case for globalization — I spoke recently with Kimberly Clausing on Political Economy.

Kim is the Thormund Miller and Walter Mintz Professor of Economics at Reed College, where she studies international trade, international and public finance, and the taxation of multinational firms. She is also the author of Open: The Progressive Case for Free Trade, Immigration, and Global Capital.

Pethokoukis: How is the progressive case for free trade, immigration, and global capital different from the ordinary case?

Clausing: I think what’s different about this argument is that it’s not based solely around the efficiency criteria. So we often think of trade, immigration, and global capital as helping markets function better and be more efficient, growing GDP overall. And what I’m arguing is that, while this case is quite strong, even if you just care about equity and the well-being of typical workers, free trade, immigration, and global capital are also good for those aims.

But I caution that these methods of economic integration do run the risk of harming some people. There are big groups in the economy that aren’t really feeling that the rising tide is lifting all boats. And my argument is that those are things that we should deal with directly, rather than by hoping that restricting trade or restricting immigration will get at some secondary effects that cause inequality.

If all I knew about what folks on the left think about trade was from the Democratic presidential debates, it would sound like they thought American trade policy has been an abject failure for decades, because it’s been terrible for workers and the middle class. You’re saying that this position is wrong?

Yes. I think there’s very little evidence, for instance, that NAFTA has anything to do with the vast majority of concerns felt by the middle class or the poor. I think it became a sort of political tool and a scapegoat for a lot of anxiety, and this was independent of economic reality.

I think this is an error that both sides make. Certainly President Trump has echoed those same themes. And so while this is often cast as a Democrats vs. Republicans issue, I think this is really a centrist vs. extremes issue. We tend to think of the political spectrum as lining up from small government to big government, or from market-friendly to market-hostile. But there’s another dimension: open vs. closed.

I think that dimension creates some different bedfellows than the other dimension. You see the far left and far right agreeing on more isolationist and nationalist economic policy aims, whereas there are people in the middle that share a friendlier attitude towards trade and immigration.

Is the case in favor of trade any different when dealing with a country like China, if they’re a potential geo-political rival, or a competitor, or a threat?

One thing to keep in mind is the counterfactual. We’d love for China to be a more open society. And there are important human rights concerns with respect to the Uighur population and Hong Kong. But this trade war has done nothing to address these concerns.

The more constructive thing to do would have been to work with allies. For instance, if we had adopted the Trans-Pacific Partnership, we could have worked with Europe and with Trans-Pacific allies to address these issues. But we instead withdrew from the TPP and threatened Europe with various trade war actions, which made us less effective in negotiating with China.

Sometimes there aren’t perfect policy answers to problems, but there are better or worse things that you can do. So I’m in favor of building up alliances and friendly relations with countries, and I also think economic interdependency can be a good thing that reduces the probability of war and conflict.

I know a lot of people on the right who think capitalism is a pretty good thing, and they will point to how China has opened its economy to trade and investment and how it’s brought hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. And they’ll say, “See?Capitalism can be great! Look how it brought all those people out of poverty.” Do people talk like that on the left? Is that an argument you hear much?

I certainly hear it in economics conferences, where I’d say the vast majority of economists tend to support people on the center-left. As for the professors who aren’t economists, I think they can be persuaded pretty easily by looking at the facts on the ground.

I think one goal for everybody who thinks about these problems is to change hearts and minds with data and reason, and there’s room for the left and the right to work together on some of these issues. We don’t have to engage in the tribalism that’s infecting our politics.

There’s a lot of mutual gain to be had from thinking together about how to address these real problems that are faced by the poor and middle class in America while also keeping all of the great things about capitalism and openness. That’s going to be the big challenge for everyone in the middle, the center-left, and the center-right: coming together to find an effective way to govern.

For the people who are hurt from globalization, what policies would you enact to help them?

I would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit to get more money to those left behind — especially those who are childless who don’t receive much benefit from the EITC. This would create more negative tax rates at the bottom of the income distribution.

I think we also need to do better at making investments that complement our workers, such as investing in research and development, in infrastructure, in community college, in pre-K education. Additional spending in these areas should really help the prospects of American workers throughout the income distribution.

